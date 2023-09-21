Christy Turlington’s daughter walks in Alberta Ferretti’s Milan fashion show

While supermodels like Christy Turlington left an indelible mark on an entire generation and are regarded as true fashion icons, it seems that their successors are no slouch either. For several seasons now, new fashion darlings like Lila Grace Moss (daughter of Kate Moss), Kaia Gerber (daughter of Cindy Crawford), and Deva Cassel (daughter of Monica Bellucci) have been shining on the runways paying homage to the supers. The latest to draw attention is none other than Turlington’s eldest daughter, Grace Burns.

On Wednesday, September 20, Burns, at just 19 years old, walked the runway for the first time at the Alberta Ferretti spring-summer 2024 show in Milan. She appeared in an asymmetric nude dress adorned with 90s maximalist flowers. Although this is her first major runway show, it is not the first time the young lady has showcased her modeling talents. In June this year she made her runway debut at LuissViaRoma British Vogue Perform in Florence wearing a sophisticated white dress designed by Victoria Beckham. Is Christy Turlington’s daughter on her way to conquering the fashion world?

Astrop/Getty Images Grace Burns for Alberta Ferretti spring-summer 2024 Giovanni Giannoni/Getty Images Grace Burns for LuisaViaRoma Z British the trend show

This article was first published the trend France, Translated by Jack Pownall.