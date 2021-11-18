Chrome 96: news for users and developers

The Mountain View developers have made available the stable version of Chrome 96, the latest release of the browser that makes an important contribution in terms of security, bringing with it the resolution of 25 vulnerabilities, some of which (7) are of high priority. However, there are some important innovations both from the point of view of user experience that regarding the work of the developers.

News for users

In favor of users we find in particular a better management of the back-forward cache for Desktop devices, in practice the cache that presides over the operation of the “Next” and “Back” buttons while browsing the Web sites. This result would have been obtained through a porting of the same feature implemented in 2020 for mobile devices.

Also noteworthy is the automatic redirect from HTTP to HTTPS based on DNS records. Basically, if a website provides an HTTPS DNS record and Chrome is able to intercept it, the connection will default to a secure channel ignoring the availability of a link via HTTP.

Another interesting intervention concerned the management of images, now in fact when a file is copied PNG the clipboard API will be able to preserve its metadata instead of removing it as it did before.

Also introduced a flag not supported until now and dedicated to accessibility, specifically we are talking about:

chrome://flags#enable-accessibility-page-zoom

which allows you to set the zoom percentage for viewing websites.

News for developers

As for the more coding-related features, in Chrome 96 we first have improved support for PWA (Progressive Web App) which is associated with other innovations dedicated in particular to stylization.

From this last point of view, compatibility with the function is highlighted calc(number) from CSS in areas where only integer type inputs are supported and, not least, support for the CSS media feature prefers-contrast the effect of which will be visible in particular in macOS and Windows terminals whose settings provide for a high contrast mode.

Finally, news also for developers who use the standard WebAssembly, with the ability to manage references from JavaScript and DOM objects and to pass them as arguments.