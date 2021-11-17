Chrome 96 released with some new features and several problems: here’s how to fix them

Chrome 96 was released in the past few hours with several news, however users have immediately started reporting problems with Twitter, Discord and Instagram. These include errors in Twitter notifications, with the microblogging platform failing to render them, or even in viewing and playing GIFs, images and videos. In all cases the content is replaced by an error message.

With the installation of the latest version of Chrome users also reported issues with some features on Discord, as well as a general slowness in loading icons and content within the messaging service.

Chrome 96, news and problems after public release

The last one stable version of Chrome it has introduced some new features, as well as correcting several vulnerabilities (including some criticisms). Chrome 96 implements an advanced cache management used in the management of the Forward and Back functions and improvements in the execution of PWAs (Progressive Web App), in the Clipboard API, while on Android the flag has been added chrome: // flags # enable-accessibility-page-zoom with which to manage the maximum zoom for the specific web page.

Google already aware of the problems with the latest version of the browser, is actively investigating for the release of a fix. The company has suggested that it can resolve the abnormal behavior with different platforms, for example, by turning off the flag “chrome: // flags / # cross-origin-embedder-policy-credentialless”, which is closely related to a new Chrome 96 feature called its Cross-Origin-Embeder-Policy: credentialles. To deactivate it, just enter the address of the flag we have reported above in the address bar and select Deactivate from the drop-down menu.

Following the investigations, Google could release a new update in which I will disable the function by default, until the bug is permanently resolved.