Chrome Canary makes 100: the browser that made history in a decade

In the last few hours, a as new as a symbolic goal for the browser: the variant Canary , dedicated to builds under test, has just received his hundredth version . An important milestone for the Google browser which, way back in 2008 he was starting to take his very first steps in an industry dominated by Internet Explorer And Firefox .

Google Chrome is now globally synonymous with web browsers, and its spread and level of development are so advanced to the point that many other competing browsers also use the engine Chromium on which it was built.

In a decade Chrome made history of the sector, becoming by far the web browser most used in the worldstrong also of his compatibility with all platforms, including mobile ones.

All this would not have happened if Larry Page And Sergey Brin, the founders of Google, had not brought the project to create a proprietary web browser into the company, since initially the CEO of the time Eric Schmidt was not very favorable to this adventure. The project was carried out under the leadership of Sundar Pichai, the current CEO of Google.

After almost 15 years Chrome is the leader of the browser industry, with its rivals more highly regarded than that anyway they rely on toengine open source on which it is based.

Practically speaking, the Chrome Canary 100 it shouldn’t bring big software news. Currently it is being deployed automatic for those who have installed it. The hundredth stable version of Chrome should instead arrive no earlier than a few weeks.