Chrome, here’s how to enable Windows 11-style context menus on the Google browser

Google is experimenting with new context menus on Chrome to make their design consistent with Windows 11. And, with the release of Chrome 96 in the stable channel, the new menus are available to all users. Available, but not active by default: on this page we explain how to enable them not only on Windows 11, but also on other versions of Windows.

It is a only aesthetic change, however, those who have already installed Windows 11 and want a user interface more in line with the standards of the new OS also for their browser, can now enable the new context menus in the style of Windows 11. The new menus will have more rounded corners and a greater distance than in the past as regards the different elements present within them.

Chrome, how to activate Windows 11-style context menus

For enable Windows 11-style context menus on Chrome it is necessary to access the Experiments page, which contains the flags to activate the experimental features of the Google browser. To enable the new menus you need to have Chrome 96 installed (you can check the version in the Settings, on the About Chrome screen): once you have accessed the Experiments page by entering the address bar chrome: // flags. Here look finally Windows 11 Style Menus.

In the contextual drop-down menu to the option finally necessary Enabled – All Windows Versions, and finally restart the browser. The procedure should work on both Windows 10 and Windows 11.