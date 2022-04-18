Chrome nails: how to achieve them in a homemade manicure

A bit futuristic nails chrome have revolutionized the world of beauty since many it-girls they have adopted. It has to be said that the chrome effect has become a key trend in 2022 in order to give a twist to a classic manicure, but what is the best way that add a glitter effect and do what your nails be the center of attention?

Golden, silver or even coppery, the chrome effect or accent in the nails occupies an important space in the hands of the stars. Dua Lipa It has been the last to adopt it, in a golden version, during the Grammy ceremony.

The singer did not hesitate to immortalize her golden manicure sharing it on Instagram, to the delight of their 82.3 million of followers. But the most impressive manicure was Zendaya’s on the red carpet at the 94th Academy Awards. For the occasion, the actress combined her silver outfit with their chrome nails…

There is so much inspiration to throw us into trying this brilliant trend:

Instagram contents This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

How to get metallic effect nails without going to the beauty salon?

Gold, silver, pink, blue or orange… metallic nails They can be made in infinite ways, depending on your preferences. To achieve this effect from home, the first step is prepare the nails