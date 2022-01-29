Chrome OS anticipates the arrival of gaming Chromebooks with RGB keyboards

Google Chrome OS has come a long way from experimental devices intended for enthusiasts to machines for offices and educational institutions. While there they are Chromebook fairly expensive with good displays for those who want a premium experience, there is still one segment of the market that Chrome OS has yet to tackle: i gaming systems. But it looks like Google is working on this and some gaming-oriented Chrome OS PCs are on the way.

According to the changes to the Chrome OS source code made in recent weeks and noted by 9to5Google, Google has enabled support for RGB keyboards on devices supported by the operating system. RGB keyboards are common among gamers, but no one can stop anyone from using an RGB-backlit keyboard with a Chrome OS-based machine. The key thing about enabling is that it is limited to selected devices and there are several on the way.

The lineup of RGB keyboard-enabled devices includes codenames Vell, Taniks And Ripple. 9to5Google reports that Vell is a gaming Chromebook developed by How much, an original design manufacturer (ODM) who works with many major brands; Taniks is another clamshell Chromebook built by Lenovo’s LCFC subsidiary, while Ripple is a 2-in-1 machine with an RGB keyboard.

It appears that Vell and Taniks are based on the platform Core “Alder Lake“Of the twelfth generation of Intel, although we cannot verify this and we certainly do not know which processors will be used within these devices. The hardware inside Ripple is unknown. We don’t even know what to expect from these systems, aside from a state-of-the-art CPU platform and RGB keyboard plus, arguably, a high-performance display.

Playing on the Chromebook is already possible and you can use cloud services such as Google Stadia or NVIDIA GeForce Now, but most Chromebooks weren’t designed for gaming; therefore, the actual experience may be rather unsatisfactory. Also, PC gamers certainly want to be able to play their titles from Steam, but there are no games designed for Chrome OS.

Google is also working on the project Borealis, which will allow virtualized Linux-compatible titles to run on Chromebooks, but has yet to be launched. Meanwhile, bearing in mind that all Chromebooks aren’t exactly powerful when it comes to GPU performance, Borealis will likely allow relatively dated Linux games to run on Chromebooks and certainly not the latest titles that are available on cloud gaming services like Google Stadia.

But does it make sense for Google to launch Chromebooks that can’t run the entire Steam library and lack dedicated GPU support? Since Chromebook growth has slowed in recent quarters, while demand for gaming PCs is booming, it certainly makes sense for the company to try their luck in a new category. To attract gamers to gaming Chromebooks, it could offer a free subscription to its Stadia service and its bundled controller.