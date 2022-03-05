Chrome vs Safari, Brave or Edge

During years, the so-called ‘War of the Browsers’ was carried out by the many attempts to dethrone Internet Explorer. From the well-known Firefox announcement to the many lawsuits or the ‘choice screen’ that the regulators ended up imposing on Windows on a Microsoft that was then going through its most dastardly and dominant times in the 90s.

Today Internet Explorer is history (although there are still people who use it like a jump without a parachute) and absolute dominance belongs to Chrome, who has gained market share exponentially in the last decades. Of course, in recent years, that gap is closing, albeit very slightly.

Who has the navigator has the steering wheel

Browsers have historically been a gateway for companies to provide many other services. For Aplhabet, today, the hegemony of Chrome allows them to consider threatening to say goodbye to cookies. To Apple, with Safari, to finish closing its ecosystem or to Windows, with the renewed Edge, with giving a certain window to its own services and remembering that Bing continues to exist among the alternatives to Google as a search engine.

Therefore, the leadership of Chrome, which in 2018 peaked with 73% on desktop (on mobile the browser wars is less valid due to the impositions of iOS and Android), is one of Alphabet’s great advantages in many ways.

But, as we say, it is going slightly less. According to data from StatcounterChrome’s market share is now down to 64.9%. It is followed at a great distance by Safari, with 9.77%, practically the same as Edge (9.6%) and Firefox (9.46%) and Opera (2.8%) is further away..

