Chrome vs Safari, Brave or Edge

During years, the so-called ‘War of the Browsers’ was carried out by the many attempts to dethrone Internet Explorer. From the well-known Firefox announcement to the many lawsuits or the ‘choice screen’ that the regulators ended up imposing on Windows on a Microsoft that was then going through its most dastardly and dominant times in the 90s.

Today Internet Explorer is history (although there are still people who use it like a jump without a parachute) and absolute dominance belongs to Chrome, who has gained market share exponentially in the last decades. Of course, in recent years, that gap is closing, albeit very slightly.

Who has the navigator has the steering wheel

Browsers have historically been a gateway for companies to provide many other services. For Aplhabet, today, the hegemony of Chrome allows them to consider threatening to say goodbye to cookies. To Apple, with Safari, to finish closing its ecosystem or to Windows, with the renewed Edge, with giving a certain window to its own services and remembering that Bing continues to exist among the alternatives to Google as a search engine.

Therefore, the leadership of Chrome, which in 2018 peaked with 73% on desktop (on mobile the browser wars is less valid due to the impositions of iOS and Android), is one of Alphabet’s great advantages in many ways.

But, as we say, it is going slightly less. According to data from StatcounterChrome’s market share is now down to 64.9%. It is followed at a great distance by Safari, with 9.77%, practically the same as Edge (9.6%) and Firefox (9.46%) and Opera (2.8%) is further away..

That reading does not prevent one thing, however: that the alternatives to Chromium (Safari and Firefox) now have only 20% of the market share. And of those, there is no doubt that Safari is currently the resistance with the best health. The improvement in sales of Apple laptops in recent years has meant that the browser has doubled its weight in just 4 years, going from 5% to almost double.

Market share evolution of browsers 2012-2022

The appearance of new alternatives is also noteworthy. With its commitment to privacy and embracing in a certain way the crypto world and decentralization, Brave already has 36 million users worldwide, with a still tiny market share. Like Vivaldi, also with a very clear commitment to privacy.

There are also even more innovative options, such as The Browser Company, formed by ex-Tesla, Instagram or Medium, and which promise to rebuild the browser to avoid the saturation of open tabs. Change your architecture as such; although at the moment little is known clearly about his proposal.

Firefox in free fall

The other side of the coin is undoubtedly the agony of Firefox, the free alternative that once seemed like it was going to put large corporations in check.

The browser, created to put an end to the monopoly of Windows Internet Explorer and created by a group of developers and technologists determined to search for a website that would bet on free, open and private software, is now going through its worst moments.

After becoming a benchmark during the early 2000s and 2010s, the rise of Chrome and Chromium as the base engine for new browsers has left Mozilla’s flagship on the wane.

The decline is spectacular if we take into account that ten years ago more than 30% of Internet users declared using Firefox as their reference browser in similar queries.

Behind this litany of bad news and decline, however, is not just the decline in your browser usage. Both the foundation and the Mozilla corporation are going through one of their worst moments, according to many readings, due to the increase in spending on big managers and bureaucracy.

The most reliable proof is surely that the Mozilla Corporation recorded losses in 2019 for the first time in its more than 20-year history. Specifically, its income fell no less than 20%, reaching a bottom of 391 million dollars in recent years. Browser usage has dropped 85% in 10 years, and in the same time, your spending on executive pay has increased 400%.

We will see how this map continues to behave in the future. But what seems clear is that the browser war is on the rise once again.



