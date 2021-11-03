Chromebook, the free ride is over: sales collapse due to the vaccine ‘fault’

In 2020 the pandemic has pushed global deliveries of Chromebooks and tablets, and for many quarters the numbers have registered a constant plus sign on the push of remote work and distance learning. However, the third quarter of 2021 marks time, with a 29.8% drop in Chromebook deliveries on an annual basis at 6.5 million units, while tablets stopped at 42.3 million, down by 9.4%. To say an analysis by IDC.

The purchases made last year by companies and individuals, together with the fewer restrictions resulting from the vaccination campaign, add to the well-known difficulties of the semiconductor production chain. “Many schools and governments have exhausted their budgets to provide distance learning devices, and even consumers have aggressively purchased devices for that purpose in 2020. As a result, we expect some saturation in the education market in the short term“commented Anuroopa Nataraj, an analyst at IDC.

“This has a direct impact on Chromebooks and even tablets to some extent, especially in developed markets like the US and Western Europe, due to the high volumes posted in previous quarters. Chromebooks continue to increase their presence in emerging markets such as Asia / Pacific (excluding Japan and China), Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, but sales in these regions represent less than 13% of the total volume of Chromebooks and therefore are far from moving the global market “.

Top 5 Chromebooks, IDC Q3 2021 data Agency Deliveries Q3 2021 (mln) Market Share Q3 2021 Deliveries Q3 2020 (mln) Market Share Q3 2020 Growth on an annual basis 1. Lenovo 1.5 23.1% 1.7 18% -10% 2. Acer Group 1.4 20.8% 1.6 17.1% -14.6% 3. Dell Technologies 1.2 18% 1.2 13.4% -5.7% 4. HP Inc. 1.1 16.9% 3.2 35% -66.1% 5. Samsung 0.6 8.9% 0.6 6.2% 0.2% Others 0.8 12.3% 0.9 10.2% -15.4% Total 6.5 100% 9.2 100% -29.8%

According to IDC, Lenovo is the first Chromebook maker with a 23.1% share compared to a drop in deliveries of 10% compared to Q3 2020. Acer follows with 20.8%, Dell with 18% HP with 16.9% and Samsung, more detached, with 8.9%. HP has undoubtedly registered the strongest setback, with a 66% drop in deliveries.

Sales of Tablet they have grown in the past year due to multiple factors, from versatility to the generally more competitive prices of notebooks, to the shortage of laptops that has hijacked consumer spending. Despite the slowdown in demand, the commercial use of tablets in verticals such as logistics, health and finance is expected to persist because the pandemic has changed the way these sectors operate on a daily basis.

Top 5 Tablets, IDC Q3 2021 data Agency Deliveries Q3 2021 (mln) Market Share Q3 2021 Deliveries Q3 2021 (mln) Market Share Q3 2020 Growth on an annual basis 1. Apple 14.7 34.6% 14 30% 4.6% 2. Samsung 7.5 17.7% 8.4 18% -11.1% 3. Amazon.com 4.7 11.1% 5.4 11.6% -13.3% 4. Lenovo 4.3 10.1% 4.2 9% 2.1% 5. Huawei * 2.3 5.4% 4.2 9% -45.9% Others 8.9 21.1% 10.5 22.4% -14.8% Total 42.3 100% 46.7 100% -9.4% 5. Huawei (including Honor volumes in Q3 202) ** 2.3 5.4% 4.9 10.4% -53.1%

“Although the reduction in demand is largely the cause of the decline in these categories, limited supply was also a factor,” said Jitesh Ubrani, research manager at IDC. “The combination of these two factors is likely to create opportunity for PC manufacturers as shared components, production capacity and freight rates could be diverted to other categories such as Windows notebooks or perhaps gaming PCs, which continue to see higher demand and greater profitability. “

IDC data see Apple at the top of the tablet sector with a growing share at 34.6%, with Samsung, Amazon, Lenovo and Huawei definitely detached. Only Lenovo, in addition to Apple, has experienced growth on an annual basis, albeit minimal. Collapse of 46% for Huawei due to the well-known US ban.