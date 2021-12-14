Chromebook, the most original holiday gift

Giving away a laptop is always an important event, both for those who give and for those who receive the present. The challenge of being able to imagine, interpret and satisfy the needs and requirements of a person, although dear to us, is really demanding and even a parent, a partner or a friend can find themselves in difficulty. It has become really difficult to identify a portable PC that can be called “for all occasions”: finding a machine that combines performance, design, reliability and an excellent quality / price ratio is very difficult, also due to the ongoing shortage of semiconductors – aggravated from the high demand for products for smartworking, distance learning and aimed at those who consider themselves a “digital nomad”.

But there is a smart solution to this problem: Chromebooks. Chromebooks are portable PCs built around Chrome OS, the operating system developed by Google Alphabet based on the Gentoo Linux distro. Launched in 2011, Chrome OS uses the Chrome browser and the suite of applications developed by the Mountain View multinational as its main interface. The experience of Google and the continuous improvement of Chrome OS in these ten years have led the company and Chromebook manufacturers (among the main ones we remember Acer, Asus, HP, Lenovo and Samsung) to optimize the software to the maximum. In this way Chromebooks present themselves, thanks to Linux and the use of Google’s cloud resources, as solutions with low cost and excellent performance, suitable for any use and user.

The suite of programs from Google, the best known exponents of which are Google Drive, Google Documents, Google Sheets and Google Meet, it is not only perfectly integrated to work both online and offline, but it is above all structured to be able to make the best use of the resources of these laptops: an advantage that both senior professionals that younger students will appreciate, benefiting both at work and in study. In-depth system optimization has yielded additional benefits, making Chromebooks an excellent choice for entertainment and leisure as well. The optimization of Chromebooks cannot be communicated through mere technical data sheets, but in daily use: this allows the majority of users to enjoy satisfactory performance, thanks to the apps developed specifically for Chrome OS available on the Google Play Store. Plus, thanks to the introduction of Parallels Desktop for Chrome OS and the implementation of Chrome Remote Desktop, you can play other operating systems (such as Microsoft Windows) on your Chromebook and connect remotely to your desktop computer, no matter what the operating system installed on it.

Making presentations and calls, taking notes or preparing an assignment will not be a problem – indeed, there is also there possibility to get distracted with a quick reading of the news, a little scrolling on social networks and even watching an episode on the streaming platforms. All in full mobility, since Chromebooks just excel in portability. Portability in Chromebooks is guaranteed by low power consumption and the overall weight of the hardware: system optimization and the use of Google’s online services means that complex heat dissipation systems are not installed – one of the main weaknesses of laptops for gaming or for professionals – and to invest in batteries that, with the same amperage, have a much longer duration (which is, on average, 10 hours).

Google’s constant support makes Chromebooks a valid solution also for the elderly or for those who want to invest in high-performance and long-lasting products. In particular, the Mountain View company stands out for its constant system updates and the suite of programs for its maintenance included in the operating system. Antivirus, hard disk cleaning, defrag: these operations, usual and necessary for the correct functioning of the system, are automated in Chrome OS. During the pandemic, Google has heavily invested in teaching and training support – both remotely and in school and university classrooms. So we suggested Chromebooks as a good choice for students and teachers. But even for other workers, Chrome OS can be an excellent and reliable alternative to Apple’s MacOS and Microsoft Windows. Finally, Chromebooks are also excellent for enjoying free time and for getting closer to computing and the use of the network (whatever the age and previous experience of the user).

For the youngest or for those new to information technology, the Chrome OS “material design” user interface helps you get the most out of your Chromebook. This means that the introduction to the features of the Chromebook will be gradual and always supported by the extensive explanations and detailed tutorials developed by Google. For parents there is the possibility to activate a series of options aimed at make online browsing safer for your children, even if you couldn’t be by their side. For adults, however, there is the possibility of take advantage of the protection of privacy and sensitive data, as well as the focus of the security suite implemented in Chrome OS against the main and most harmful viruses, ransomware and so on.

For those who want to use a Chromebook in an exquisitely professional environment, we have extensively presented the possibilities offered by these portable PCs and Chrome OS in this article. While we turned to students, both school and university, and to teachers in this study. We’ll just add two more important reasons why a Chromebook could be a great holiday gift: the low cost and the exceptional quality / price ratio. The choice to optimize Chrome OS and the sober hardware demands of Linux distros help to focus manufacturers on making laptops that are reliable, resistant to shocks and the daily grind, without sacrificing quality materials and perfect monitors for the mobile use. This means that, compared to other laptops, Chromebooks focus on the essentials of a laptop and on giving maximum value to your investment: design, performance, reliability, longevity and portability are guaranteed for all the lucky ones who will receive one. as a gift.

Giving a Chromebook as a gift has never been so convenient and easy: thanks to Mediaworld promotions, find the best Chromebooks available on the market to give them to your loved ones.