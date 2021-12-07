Chromebooks: what they are and what are the advantages over traditional notebooks

Launched in 2011 i Chromebook they immediately distinguished themselves by their ability to perform conventional tasks using a fraction of the resources compared to laptops with Windows. They are not as versatile as the latter, but for productivity and training jobs they have proved to be among the best solutions on the market over time.

It is often thought that Chromebooks can only work if connected to the internet, but this is a rumor that spread mainly due to the fact that Chrome OS, the operating system used within them, was in the past mainly based on the cloud and on web apps for provide their services. Many of these, however, can also be today also used offline just like on a Windows notebook.

The advantages of Chromebooks over traditional notebooks

Chromebooks are notebooks that use the Chrome OS operating system, effectively a Linux kernel based OS. Initially they were able to operate only with the so-called “web applications” available for the Chrome browser, however over the last few years the versatility of Chromebooks has greatly expanded thanks to the Android app support And Linux, which can be started without any problem within the work environment even in the absence of an internet connection. It is difficult to find an area in which Chromebooks are currently ineffective, especially considering the huge amount of apps on Android and the software suites available for the Linux environment.

The applications of the Google group are obviously fully supported: Gmail, Google Calendar, Google Keep and Google Drive require internet access to synchronize data, but Chrome OS gives the possibility to consult and modify them even offline in case it is necessary. work in unconnected mode. Chrome OS has maintained over time the ability to operate on all the most used formats (for example documents or spreadsheets), and offers an excellent experience even with web browsing and e-mail management, requiring very little power of calculation compared to traditional laptops and becoming one of the most efficient solutions for some professional fields where productivity and even more for teaching.

It is precisely in the field of education that Chromebooks have taken over in some countries of the world, such as the USA, and in recent years they are gaining more and more success in Europe and Italy as well. This is not surprising, since Chrome OS can run without compromise on performance on very cheap hardware compared to Windows notebooks. And, with distance learning becoming an increasingly consolidated reality and the need in some sectors to be able to work remotely, the recent success of Google’s Chromebooks is even less surprising.

Chrome OS also offers integrated safety features such as sandboxing between apps or integrated antivirus, the ability to automatically update the operating system protecting the Chromebook from the latest vulnerabilities discovered, and the convenient Family Link, with which to set ground rules to configure the user experience for the smallest users, for example by limiting the time of use and various settings.

Chromebook Go and the exclusive features of the Samsung ecosystem

Among Chromebook manufacturers, Samsung is one of the most renowned companies and can add the completeness of its ecosystem to the advantages of Google’s family of devices. The Korean multinational, in fact, can deepen the experience of using its notebooks with exclusive services by exploiting the heterogeneity of the devices in its price list, thus offering an added value with which other manufacturers can hardly compete. Just think of the wide range of smartphones of the Samsung Galaxy family, but we must not forget the many smart devices that can connect to each product of the Samsung ecosystem through the app. SmartThings, also available on iOS and Android.

Samsung proposes Chromebook Go, a 14 “laptop capable of fully meeting the needs of teachers and students, as well as some types of professionals, offering the key features in these areas. These include a slim and light design, a hinge that can be opened up to 180 and the support to fast connectivity solutions such as Wi-Fi 6 or 4G LTE, if an internet connection is needed even outside offices or schools. Another peculiarity of Chromebook Go is the resistance according to the MIL-STD-810G rating (therefore it also resists water and rain, as well as shocks and vibrations within certain limits), all seasoned with a battery life that allows continuous use up to 12 hours. The icing on the cake is the 45W Super Fast Charging technology, available through one of the two USB Type-C ports along the body (along with a USB 3.2, the microSD slot and a 3.5mm audio jack).

The laptop with Samsung’s Chrome OS allows, as already mentioned, to connect to all products of the proprietary ecosystem. With the smartphones of the Galaxy family, you can use PhoneHUB to connect to the hotspot, receive and reply to text messages or monitor some features of the phone. Then there are Wi-Fi Sync, to connect to the Wi-Fi networks already stored on the smartphone or Smart Lock, to use the phone as if it were a key to access the notebook, and much more. With SmartThings i Samsung Chromebook they can also control any appliance or smart device of the Korean company, for example, configure its settings, manage programmed actions, or simply turn them on or off.

All functions that are added to those generally present on products with Chrome OS, together with the proverbial lightness of the Google operating system. Thanks to these features Chromebook Go can use less refined hardware components ensuring the same productivity as more expensive Windows notebooks and powerful on paper, at a list price much more advantageous for the end user.