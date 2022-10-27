MADRID, 27 (EUROPE PRESS)

Chronic diseases affect the “emotional well-being” of the people who live with them due to the limitations they entail, according to the president of the Platform of Patient Organizations (POP), Carina Escobar.

“Often, the symptoms suffered by people with chronic diseases have an impact on their daily life, both in their health and in other areas of their social, work, economic, family or educational life. They also affect their mental health, since in Around 70 percent of people with chronic illness experience depressive symptoms such as tiredness, sadness or apathy,” he said.

In this sense, Escobar has pointed out that the increase in cases of mental disorders, especially after the pandemic in young people and adolescents, makes it necessary to take common and concrete actions. “This silent pandemic requires that measures be identified that help address these pathologies from a biopsychosocial perspective that considers mental and emotional health,” argued the president of the POP.

In this sense, one of the claims was the lack of resources to meet the demand for mental health care, although the organization has recalled that the Government has allocated 27 million euros in transfers to the autonomous communities in the General State Budgets to apply the Mental Health Action Plan, a plan that has specific measures aimed at meeting the objectives of this strategy, which pays special attention to suicide. In addition, it establishes an item of 16 million euros to strengthen the infrastructure of Community Mental Health services.

“The psycho-emotional impact has been especially relevant in vulnerable groups such as people with psychological disorders and the elderly with chronic illness, whom the social isolation of the pandemic has placed them in a context of unwanted loneliness and social vulnerability”, he pointed out. escobar.

At this point, he continues, the emotional problems that chronic disease can lead to a worsening of the disease itself, including that patients pay less attention to symptoms or do not have the courage to face the disease, stop following medical prescriptions, skip medical appointments or stop going to check-ups.

Finally, the POP has requested that the mental health of the general population and of chronic patients in particular be a priority in health policies, establishing prevention measures from childhood.