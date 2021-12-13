Chronic kidney disease, a revolutionary study by Ravani from Cremona

CREMONA – Professor is making a lot of talk about himself Pietro Ravani – 57 years old, Manin high school diploma, world-renowned nephrologist, since 2008 professor at the Cumming School of Medicine of the University of Calgary – thanks to a revolutionary study carried out, with his team, on overdiagnosis of chronic kidney disease in the elderly, published in the prestigious Jama International Medicine. Notably, the new research has shown that the current diagnostic threshold “labels large numbers of people as having chronic kidney disease, when, on the other hand, they have a natural decline in kidney function with age”. The findings suggest that diagnostic guidelines for chronic kidney disease need further refinement. In short, “care must be taken to label any elderly person with impaired renal function as a chronic renal patient“.

Professor Ravani summarizes the results of the study as follows: “When you get older, all organs age. An example I give to patients when I go to the clinic is the following. The student who is with us and the patient’s companion have beautiful skin, they are 35 years old, I am almost twice as old, my skin is older. The patient is 80, her skin is even older, but it works like mine and she is not sick if she has no lesions. So it happens to the kidneys, in the absence of obvious damage, such as the loss of protein or blood in the urine. You get older, your kidneys lose mass with each passing year, from the age of 40 onwards we lose about 1% of kidney function every year. It is obvious that at the age of 60-70 the criterion of normality (the threshold for defining the disease) cannot be the same as in a person of 20-30 years. The problem is that traditional studies have shown that as kidney function decreases, the risk of kidney failure increases. This is true. There is an increased relative risk. But the absolute risk of renal failure is very low for modest reductions in renal function, in the order of 1: 1000 in 5 years and further decreases with age, while the risk of death is hundreds of times higher. For example, suppose you go from Reggio Calabria to Milan. One goes on foot and one runs. Running takes less than half (relative risk), but the two speeds (absolute risk) are not comparable to those traveling by plane. The elderly with modest reduction in renal function ‘runs’ towards renal insufficiency compared to those with values ​​above the current threshold. Unfortunately, the journey to death is by plane for both of them. But we prefer not to talk about this ». Ravani’s groundbreaking research drew attention from the media, including the prestigious New York Times who interviewed him.