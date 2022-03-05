Chronic myeloid leukemia: these are therapeutic novelties

Guillermo Ortí and Santiago Osorio.

Therapeutic novelties related to tyrosine kinase inhibitors (ITC) offer hope to patients who are refractory or intolerant to chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). This is one of the conclusions of the VI Annual Symposium of the Spanish Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Group (gelmc), cooperative group of the Spanish Society of Hematology and Hemotherapy (SEHH).

The coordinators of this conference have been William Ortifrom the Vall d’Hebron University Hospital in Barcelona; Santiago Osorioof the Hospital General Universitario Gregorio Marañón in Madrid, and Ruth Stuckey, of the Doctor Negrín University Hospital of Gran Canaria in Las Palmas. Likewise, internationally renowned hematologists have participated, such as Jeffrey Lipton, Elias Jabbour, Rüdiger Hehlmann and Simona Soverini.

In their speech, the coordinators highlighted the role of biology and clinic in the management of CML. According to Guillermo Ortí, genetics plays a prominent role in the pathogenesis of CML, especially the BCR-ABL1 fusion gene. “We have made progress in BCR-ABL1 detection with greater sensitivity, either digital-PCR or in different cell populations, which may be strategies for better monitoring of patients who discontinue treatment with tyrosine kinase inhibitors”.

Likewise, progress has been made in the application of Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), which makes it possible to sequence multiple genes simultaneously. There is increasing evidence of an association between the presence of somatic mutations and a suboptimal response to ITC treatment or progression to blast crisis. In this sense, basic research is essential to better understand the mechanisms of the disease, so that treatment can be directed to each person.

“In the future we will have more therapeutic options for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML)”

Several studies have been reported this year with new tyrosine kinase inhibitors under development, as well as new data on ITC already commercialized. The current landscape includes five commercialized ITCs, but more ITCs are expected to become available in the near future. On the other hand, there are other TKIs in the early clinical development phase, whose response and toxicity data are “promising”, as the moderators of the symposium have defined.

“All this means that in the future we will have more therapeutic options for CML, which will be especially useful for refractory or intolerant patients”, they have indicated. In addition, other studies point to the possibility of treating patients with lower doses of ITC, maintaining effectiveness and improving tolerance.

The blast phase of CML

During the blast phase of chronic myeloid leukemia disease progression to acute leukemia occurs, conditioning the patient’s prognosis compared to the chronic phase. As a result of the clonal progression of the pathology, chromosomal abnormalities and mutations in hematopoiesis are associated with the blast phase. In eligible patients, allogeneic parental transplantation represents the only curative treatment. Fortunately, with current ITCs, the probability of progressing to accelerated or blast phase is much lower compared to the pre-ITC era.

Regarding the possible definitive withdrawal of the treatment in the chronic phase of the disease, the coordinators have pointed out that the profile of the patient who can attempt a discontinuation, and that this is eventually successful, is becoming better known. The final data from the EURO-SKI study, which includes more than 800 patients who discontinue ITC, have recently been published, confirming that the time of deep molecular response has an impact on treatment-free remission.

“It must be borne in mind that discontinuation is a therapeutic option and must be individualized for each patient”

On the other hand, post-discontinuation prognostic factors are also known. For example, maintenance of molecular response years after ITC discontinuation has recently been reported to predict longer-term discontinuation success. “Above all, it must be taken into account that discontinuation is a therapeutic option, and it must be individualized for each patient,” they stressed.

Nowadays, the only “cure” for CML is a hematopoietic stem cell transplant, although it is not a viable option for many people because it is an intensive treatment associated with high morbidity and mortality. However, ITCs have achieved survival similar to that of the healthy population. It has been achieved at the cost of taking ITC for life, and as a consequence, many patients have to face different toxicities that are tried to be minimized with dose adjustments.

CML in patients older than 65 years

The average age of presentation of the disease is between 50-60 years in the main European and American epidemiological studies (the age is somewhat lower in studies from developing countries). The incidence increases with age, and the percentage of patients older than 65 years is significant, including more than a third of patients. Thus, in the EUTOS population registry, which is the most important epidemiological study carried out in Europe with more than 2,000 patients, the percentage of patients >60 years of age was 40.5%.

Possibilities of pregnancy of a patient with CML

If a patient with CML wants to become pregnant, she should know that ITCs cannot be used during pregnancy, especially during the first trimester, because they are potentially teratogenic (able to cause a birth defect). Although all TKIs are, some, such as dasatinib, may have a higher risk. The only drug that can be used during the first trimester of pregnancy is interferon, which is less effective in controlling leukemia. For this reason, pregnancy is not recommended for women whose disease is not well controlled.