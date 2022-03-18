Chronic obesity requires a national plan and specialization

Juana Carretero and Pablo Pérez Martínez.

Recently, an initiative was presented in the European Parliament that seeks to put into practice in each member country the effects linked to the achievement of obesity having been declared last year as a chronic non-communicable disease (NCD). An initiative that seeks to pave the way for the achievement of a medical claim that Internal Medicine has carried out regularly in recent times and that, according to experts, would give way to a change in the approach to the disease that would encompass the training of health professionals, the creation of specialized units, the financing of drugs and the awareness of patients and doctors.

“That it be ENT is an important step for health professionals, patients and the Administration. It means giving the recognition of disease to obesity and not understanding it as a problem where the patient is to blame. Although the important thing about declaring it ENT is everything that comes after it and what it would mean to start solving this pandemic. At the country level we must implement a obesity Plan, that must have the opinion of all the scientific societies involved”, says Pablo Pérez Martínez, scientific director of the Maimónides Institute for Biomedical Research of Córdoba (Imibic) and member of the Spanish Society of Internal Medicine (SEMI).

A recognition that for Juana Carretero, vice-president of the SEMI, must be translated into the creation of a multidisciplinary unit specialized in all areas of health. “It would be offered equal attention to all people who have obesityregardless of whether it is a large or small hospital and where they live. Right now, to have access to specialized care, the patient has to be morbidly obese and be immersed in a bariatric surgery program or have some type of comorbidity that requires the patient to be referred if the specialized consultation exists”, claims the internist , which is responsible for an obesity clinic at the Badajoz hospital.

An active detection of obesity

For the Cordovan internist, it is “important” to have recognized it as a non-communicable chronic disease, but “insufficient” if now there are no scientific societies in order to lower the initiatives to the assistance field. “The NCD declaration has to be accompanied by a very strong education program for professionals. It is going to take us a decade for the patient to sit down in front of the doctor because of obesity and not because of any pathology, which is due to having a basic obesity,” says Pérez Martínez.

A clinical assistance where Intern is going to carry the greatest weight: “The internist is going to have a fundamental role, the 60 to 70 percent of patients we treat are obese. They are people who are over 60 years old and, in addition, have other chronic non-communicable diseases.”

Carretero shows himself in the same sense: “Internal must play the role of active detection of risk obesity in patients with other comorbidities. If we can treat him by starting an educational therapy, great and if not, we should refer him to these specialized units. Our role together with the Family is fundamental because we are the ones we see the most patients with pathologies where obesity can influence”.

Against the medical stigmatization of obesity

Pérez Martínez is clear that one of the problems of obesity is its lack of recognition and declaring it an NCD puts the spotlight on it. “Obesity is stigmatized, the patient is blamed for being obese. By declaring it an NCD, it will allow doctors and patients to understand it as a real health problem, something that is not visible right now despite awareness campaigns. An official recognition would even affect the medical awareness from training plans to educate the doctor in a correct way to approach this pathology”, he claims.

“You have to get used to weighing and measuring all patients with comorbidities”

For Carretero, the key would be to change the characteristics of obesity that the doctor looks at. “Perhaps if we didn’t talk about obesity with all those negative connotations that mark the patient as lazy or Babylonian. If we talk about different types of obesity or adiposity, that is, how does the patient’s fat influence the pathology they have. Maybe there are patients who have grade one obesity with a clearly obese abdominal perimeter that passes in front of you and you don’t see it. One has to get used to weighing and carving all patients that come with hypertension, COPD, atrial fibrillation…”, assures the vice president of SEMI.

Allocation of funds and financing of medicines

Another issue is that funds dedicated to research and financing of treatments would arrive. “Good treatments will come in the future”predicts Pérez Martínez, who believes that the problem is that if we apply the current indications of the treatments and decide to finance them, since there is such a high prevalence, it would cover the entire health budget.

“Agreements must be reached with all the parties involved to decide the reasonable indications that the SNS should finance, it is a question of resources. It could occur in more serious cases, selecting patients very well through multidisciplinary commissions that assess it”.

“It is cheaper for the SNS to prevent obesity than to assume its associated comorbidities”

Some indications, which for Carretero go through focusing on the highest risk patients. “Giving medication to all patients would be to end the SNS, it would be unsustainable. In addition, the basis of the treatment, diet and exercise, would go unnoticed because the drugs that exist are very powerful and those that are to come will be more so. Therefore, you have to identify patients at highest riskwho are the ones who are going to benefit from this treatment”.

Prevention, the main focus of action against obesity

This financing could not be executed if it were possible to prevent obesity. “It is cheaper for the SNS to prevent obesity to assume its associated comorbidities. A good mid-term obesity plan would save resources”, explains Pérez Martínez.

A saving that is also supported by the vice president of the SEMI, who establishes how it would be convenient to invest the resources that would arrive if obesity were declared an NCD. “They should be spent on prevention a 70 percent, strengthening nursing in Primary Care and health education. Other 30 per cent would go to specialized units give more personalized attention. Beyond the drugs, just by being able to see the patient every month, he loses more weight because he agrees not to be removed from the program. And for this you need personnel and technology resources, ”he claims.