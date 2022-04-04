Chronic or recurrent fatigue, weakness and exhaustion could be some alarm bells of these 5 common diseases, here’s how to recognize them

Today we live in a world in which almost everyone is literally obsessed with speed and competitiveness. A lifestyle characterized by a crazy frenzy, by continuous pressures at work, in school as in sport, by a thousand commitments, trying to do more and more things, in ever shorter times. Wrong habits that inevitably also involve young people and that in the long run, could negatively affect health, work and relationships.

But when something starts not working as it should, our body, fortunately, sends very clear signals that should not be underestimated.

For example, recurring headaches, stomach pains, and fatigue can be the first signs of severe stress. So before a malaise persists and can cause even serious damage to your health, it is good to stop for a moment and rely on your doctor.

But stress and hectic life are not the only enemies of our psycho-physical well-being. Unfortunately, there are some real pathologies that are also quite common that affect many people. In these cases, chronic or recurrent fatigue, weakness and exhaustion could be some alarm bells of these 5 pathologies.

The first of the common diseases that we will talk about today and which can also present chronic or recurrent fatigue among its symptoms is celiac disease, a chronic and autoimmune eating disorder that develops on gluten intake.

Anemia, hypothyroidism, diabetes and mononucleosis

Symptoms of this pathology can vary greatly and occur mainly in adults. Among these the most common are abdominal bloating, stomach cramps, diarrhea, weight loss and fatigue. The latter is due to the malabsorption of iron and other valuable vitamins due to the atrophy of the intestinal villi.

For the diagnosis of celiac disease it is necessary to undergo serological tests.

The second pathology that involves severe fatigue is precisely anemia, that is the lack of iron that can affect both men and women. In addition to fatigue, it can lead to daytime sleepiness and shortness of breath. The tests to undergo for the diagnosis of iron deficiency anemia are the blood count, sideremia and tranferrin.

Thyroid dysfunction

The third pathology we will discuss is hypothyroidism, a dysfunction of the thyroid gland that mainly affects women.

Not to be confused with hyperthyroidism. In addition to fatigue, it can lead to muscle aches and weight gain. The tests required to check the thyroid are TSH, FT4 and FT3.

The fourth disease is diabetes, a chronic disease caused by an excess of sugar in the blood. In addition to fatigue, the most recurrent symptoms of diabetes include the frequent need to go to the toilet, weight loss and thirst.

To diagnose diabetes, the tests you usually have to undergo are a fasting blood glucose measurement and an OGTT.

The fifth and final pathology we will talk about today is mononucleosis also known as the kissing disease. Unlike the others, it is infectious, of viral origin. It is, in fact, an infection that usually regresses within 4/6 weeks and that presents itself with tiredness and a strong sore throat.

For the diagnosis of mononucleosis, the necessary and specific tests are both haematological and immunological including blood count, monotest, anti-EBV VCA antibiotics and anti-EBV EA antibodies.

In all cases, it is always advisable to contact your doctor to undergo visits and checks.