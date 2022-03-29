CHRONICLE. Costa Rica achieved its goal and effectively beat the Selecta

La Selecta said goodbye as a local of the Octagonal Final of Concacaf with a defeat against a Costa Rica that was a shot away from the playoff

A match with a special vibe was the one that took place at the Cuscatlán Stadium for the last match of the Selected with his fans in this octagonal Concacaf final. The game that ended with a 2-1 Costa Rican victory and their virtual qualification for the Concacaf playoffs.

At first it was doubted whether the match was going to be played because the Legislative Assembly had approved an exceptional regime at dawn at the request of President Nayib Bukele due to the rise in homicides. But early in the morning the FESFUT announced that the match was going to take place normally and with the public.

The start of the match was dynamic, but with the Costa Ricans as dominators, asserting the pressure with which they came into the game, even making the national defense fall into error on two occasions, which was too lukewarm at times from the beginning. of the match.

And if things couldn’t look any worse for El Salvador, Roberto Domínguez was injured at 10′ and had to be removed from the pitch to make way for Ronald Rodríguez a couple of minutes later. If in the game against Jamaica, Ronald Rodríguez showed slowness, against Costa Rica it was Rómulo Villalobos who showed the worst virtues in defense, making two mistakes that Costa Rica’s lack of effectiveness could not turn into a goal after 17′.

El Salvador generated little in the attack during the first part of the game, since the passes between the lines were cut off by the ironclad Costa Rican defense that managed between 5-4-1 and 3-5-2 in moments of attack, Cristian Gil Hurtado was not well fed by national flyers.

Anthony Contreras was in charge of making effective the Costa Rican dominance in the game after half an hour, when a free kick ball went through the area and before Brayan Landaverde’s weak clearance, the ball was left to “7”, who with a great Chilean he opened the scoring and blew up the Costa Rican fans at the Stadium.

immediate reaction

But the Salvadoran reaction was spectacular, in the next projection to the attack, the tigrillo Kevin Reyes took a loose ball from the Costa Rican defense, served the first effective ball of the afternoon to Cristian Gil and finished off the body of Keylor, who due to the power of the auction, the ball took a parabola that made it impossible to take out for the Costa Rican defense and put the tie for ours.

After the national goal, the Selecta took a breath from where there was none and began to take the ball to extend possession, creating danger through Alexander Larín and Kevin Reyes, who combined to center, but Navas was attentive and prevented the play will go to more. Larín tried the PSG player again in the 44th minute, but the ball went over the final line.

But at 45′, Joel Campbell hit the ball after a low cross from Keysher Fuller, which went like a fireball between the Salvadoran defense, to convert the 1-2, thus overcoming the least sweet moment of the visitors. .

It did not reach the Selecta

Already in the complement, Costa Rica bet on the experience with Bryan Ruiz and El Salvador to fix the central defense with the arrival of Eriq Zavaleta, who demonstrated his quality. In the second hour, Narciso Orellana entered to release Landaverde more, and that the scheme changed to a 4-4-1-1 at moments.

In minute 57, the great controversy of the match came, a clash between Cristian Gil Hurtado and Fuller, where the Salvadoran ended up on the pitch and could have been penalized, was not openly reviewed in the VAR, which aroused the anger of the fans. The situation was repeated in the 70th minute with another clash in the area, which made the coaching staff react angrily, but the referee did not move either. The VAR did work in the final minutes to reconfirm a disallowed goal against the Ticos.

For the last 15 minutes of the game, coach Hugo Pérez appealed directly to the attack, giving way to Styven Vásquez and Joaquín Rivas, which generated a little more dynamic, but it was still insufficient and the Selecta even said goodbye to goalkeeper Mario González in the attack and a header from Brayan Landaverde that narrowly missed the post, but the game ended at home with a defeat and leaving the party to the visitors.

The curious fact of the match was that when the girls of the Women’s Selecta, who were located in Sombra Sur, left, the fans of those sectors applauded them with all spirit, since until now they are still fighting for their ticket to the Concacaf World Cup. and has achieved two victories in two games.

