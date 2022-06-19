Chronicle / Jennifer López told what she lost being married to Marc

Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony got engaged in 2004 and were husband and wife for 7 years. (PHOTO: tiempox.com)

One of the most desired singers on the planet, Jennifer Lopez, will always carry in her heart that love story that she lived with Marc Anthony, today a partner of the Paraguayan queen Nadia Ferreira, in what was their relationship in the middle of the first decade of the 2000s.

“Medio Tiempo” is the title of the documentary on Netflix about JeyLo’s life. (PHOTO: quever.news)

The Diva from the Bronx and the salsero formed one of the most popular couples who, with their wedding and the birth of their twins Max and Emme, completed the portrait of a perfect family. However, there were differences between the two that led them to go their separate ways in 2011, a decision that JLo confesses today was not easy to face, ndaje.

“As an artist, I think I lost part of my identity trying to build a perfect life, a family life,” Jennifer reveals in her new documentary, Halftime, on Netflix, in a much more personal opening. “When my children were three years old, I got divorced. She was a single mom with two young children. At the age of 42, movie roles did not come to my door and when I went back to work I felt that I no longer knew how much I was worth, “revealed avei.

“When my children were three years old, I got divorced. She was a single mom with two little kids.”

Jennifer Lopez

Lopez also recounted the project that restored her faith in her: “I was doing ‘American Idol,’ that was my first big job after having babies and it was good for me at the time. People could see me for who I was, and that changed everything,” she explained.

Jennifer López was also consulted about her relationship with her ex Marc Anthony: “It was not the dream I expected and it would have been easier to fan the flames of resentment, disappointment and anger. But Marc is the father of my children and that will never go away. So, I have to work to do things well and that is by far the hardest work I do.”

