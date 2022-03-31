Chronicle / Megan Fox’s boyfriend recounted the partuza he did with Foo Fighters in Paraguay

The Yankee singer Machine Gun Kelly, who won the affection of many Paraguayans because he gave a free concert in our homeland after the suspension of the Asunciónico, recounted during an interview that he had a great time with the members of Foo Fighters in Paraguay, and in particular with the late drummer Taylor Hawkins.

During the interview, radio host Howard Stern asked actress Megan Fox’s boyfriend how his meeting with Hawkins was a couple of days before the drummer’s sudden death, which occurred last Friday night, March 25 in Bogotá, Colombia. .

“I want to share the story of what happened a couple of days before. We were in Paraguay, there was a monsoon (a storm) and our show was cancelled. It was horrible because that day was the day that the Foo Fighters were going to play, just like us, on the same stage,” said Machine Gun Kelly. The singer wanted the famous rock band to see and hear him sing.

“I texted Dave (Grohl) and he said ‘yeah, I’m going to see the show,’ but he never got to see the show. That was the day we said oh my gosh, the Foo Fighters are coming to see our show! We had gone to sound check to get everything ready, we had set up speakers so that when Dave sees us from the side of the stage he can fully hear us. We were so excited and at the end the rain came, I started to see lightning and I thought ‘Oh my God’. I got a call and the show was cancelled, both our show and the Foo Fighters show,” he detailed.

He added that very disappointed he wrote to Dave Grohl and he told them “come to the hotel, we are going to close the terrace and we are going to have a drink.”

“We went there, I looked in the lobby and saw that we were 20 people. I didn’t know how they were going to feel, if it was going to be something more relaxed or they were going to tell me why you brought so many people, “added the singer.

THE GOOD VIBE

Machine Gun Kelly said that when they got out of the elevator, they were very well received by the entire Foo Fighters team, especially by Taylor Hawkins. “He reached out to each of us and gave each of us the moment of him. Each one, with my assistant, with everyone. He had such a beautiful soul,” he added.

Machine Gun Kelly, who played Tommy Lee in “The Dirt,” the movie about the group Motlëy Crue, said they spoke to Taylor Hawkins about meeting him at the film’s premiere, where the Foo Fighters drummer praised him. “We were remembering that, he also told me that he was very proud of his children and was someone who radiated a lot of light. We were looking at him through the glass and how he stopped to greet each one, “he said.

The singer also maintained that Hawkins “gave his heart to them” and stated that when they left the Sheraton hotel they felt that it was the best night of their lives. “The last thing he said to us, when we were already dating my drummer, was that he was very disappointed that he couldn’t see us play.”

JAGUARE

Through social networks, it was made tocorré of the moment in which Machine Gun Kelly left the Sheraton hotel in the early hours of March 23 tuichaite ka’ure after sharing with the Foo Fighters.

