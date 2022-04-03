Chronicle of violence in Morazán: what caused the fight between Real España and Marathón bars

San Pedro Sula, Honduras.

The ball was stained again, Honduran soccer was once again a victim of the violence of the bars. The classic sampedrano Real Spain-Marathonwho was painting for a night out, ended in chaos, drama, fear, aggression and injuries on the field of the Morazán stadium. The aurinegro club prohibited the entrance to the purslane team’s bar in the colossus of San Pedro Sula, however, they were unable to impose security on the local fans, who feared for their lives, once again, in a sampedrano derby, which in 30 minutes saw the Machine win, until the screams began to echo in the building. SEE MORE: THE COMMUNICATION THAT REAL ESPAÑA SENT

Chaos could be seen coming when 20 minutes into the game, a group of no more than 40 people, dressed in black shirts, “infiltrators”, began to sing songs in support of the Marathon from the south shadow sector. YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: MARATHÓN RESPONDED WITH A STRONG COMMUNICATION Since then, the panorama became tense in the preferred sector, as the fans from the box began to provoke the visitors, insulting and throwing objects from above, unleashing fury among them, alerting the local bar, which from Sol Sur, They moved towards said locality, began to knock on the gate, and the panic began.

People, seeking shelter from the stampede, began jumping over the chair rails. The central referee Saíd Martínez stopped the game, and while that was happening, the few purslane broke chairs, and other objects that were in the way, to use them as weapons, and began to throw them everywhere. The sampedrana squads ran towards the dressing rooms. Manuel Keosseián, who was returning to Honduran soccer after three years, lamented what had happened. Juan Obelar, his assistant, could not believe it.

Instantly, the lawn began to fill with civilians, who took refuge to the east of the field, because on the other side the black-and-white barristas ran with the mission of attacking their “enemies”, who are, like them, soccer lovers. Stones were used as projectiles. A few managed to sneak into the stands and collectively devastated their prey, because there is no other way to classify the violent characters that deprive the show.

The police agents were able to prevent the disturbance, because when the civilians were identified as a danger by showing the Marathón flag when cheering, they decided to move little by little, without giving it the necessary importance. The misfortune passed, and they could only contain those who were right under their noses. The journalists began to broadcast from the scene, children were hiding in the arms of their parents out of fear. Other elders shouted that they would never return to the stadium in their lives. This when the sirens were heard outside the stadium.