Chronicle: the sequel with a female lead is in the works

The film found footage of 2012 Chronicle (which you can recover thanks to Amazon) has been hugely successful since its first release, kicking off the director’s career Josh Trank (since that time he has gotten jobs like the reboot of the Fantastic Four and even Capone) and placing the actors Dane DeHaan And Michael B. Jordan on the right path to stardom. It was also a smash hit at the box office, earning more than ten times its production budget. In the years immediately following its release, there have been several attempts to make a sequel, but unfortunately they never materialized.

The words of John Davis

In the course of a new interview with Forbes, however, the producer John Davis stated that a sequel to Chronicle:

“Chronicle was literally the best financial success of all my productions. We made the film at a cost of $ 12 million and grossed $ 126.64 million worldwide, not to mention all the royalties raised. It is one of the most financially successful films in my career. We’re working on Chronicle 2 right now, and I think it’s going to be great. We are working on it together at Fox and 20th Century Studios. It will give us a chance to tell the story in a different way. We will tell it from the female point of view. It will be ten years since the event happened in Seattle and we will have to take into account a lot of fake news, real news and cover-ups. Even more interesting will be the new generation of protagonists who will get the “corrupting powers”. These are young women who only after graduating from college did they get those powers and embark on a journey to learn how to use them. I mean, what a new and interesting story you can tell starting from this opening! ”.

Josh Trank’s point of view

According to the producer’s words, it will certainly be difficult to observe one of the many scripts made previously. Plus the original screenwriter Max Landis, who had written a draft for a sequel, was accused of sexual and emotional abuse by multiple women in the years following the film’s release. In this regard, therefore, it is not yet known who wrote the current script. In any case, one of the reasons why a sequel to Chronicle has never been realized before is that Trank himself has attempted to stop development at any time. These are his words during an interview with Polygon a year ago:

“I made it difficult for them to organize meetings. I was suspicious of things to do. I’ve done a lot of bad things. Because I really never wanted to see Chronicle 2. That was my worst nightmare. First of all, I’m not doing this. Second, if someone else does it, then you already know it’s going to suck. “

We just have to wait for further official information to find out if Josh Trank’s thought will come true or not.