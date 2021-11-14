Chroniclers of assault / On Rete 4 the film by Ron Howard with Michael Keaton

Assault Chroniclers, Network 4 film directed by Ron Howard

Assault Chroniclers is the film proposed by Network 4 in the day of today, November 14, 2021, starting from 14.50 hours. Ron Howard wanted the actor to be the protagonist of his cast Michael Keaton, in those years one of the “golden boys” of Hollywood. It was the period of Burton cinema with ‘Batman’ and ‘Batman Returns (Batman Returns)’, of ‘Much Ado About Nothing (Much Ado About Nothing)’, an actor who over time will lose a bit of polish to recover it in the ‘Bordman’ masterpiece, a film in which he proved to have quality and talent, perhaps only lost in scripts that did not belong to him.

At his side the wonderful Glenn Close and the sweet Marisa Tomei, two actresses so distant from each other but here perfectly blended in the roles thanks to the direction of Ron Howard. Even the great Robert Duvall belongs to this staff of stars, a film that could dare even programming bands with more audience than in the afternoon, a real gem not to be missed at this time.

Assault Chroniclers, the plot of the film

Let’s read the plot from C.ronists assault. Le 24 by Henry Hackett, a reporter who works in a newspaper, the life of a phenomenon of assault journalism and the hectic life of an editorial team that lives with New York at the end of the millennium, its contradictions, violence, corruption and the splendor of a city that is never anonymous.

In that context, Henry Hackett begins his morning with the classic reunited editorial staff, in the difficult role of stimulating the discussion, together with his editor-in-chief, on which cut to give for the next newspaper, focusing on the news of a serious accident on the city’s subway or about the gunfight by black fringes who killed some whites.

Faced with these choices, debates, reflections, the need to make choices, open investigations, look for collaborators at the news level begin, all always on a rapid basis like life in a newspaper.

