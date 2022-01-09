Chronicles from the quarantine: between rules and paradoxes, hoping for a buffer. And if the water heater breaks …

At this point, dear Covid, let’s just say “you”. It had been two years that you terrified us, punctually upset our plans, scared us to death and locked us in the house for months. You monopolized hours of conversations and images in your head, dreams. Prevented departures and hugs. You messed up parties. Yet, for most of us (the lucky ones) you still remained an abstract entity, something mostly distant, to be written with rivers of ink, to be observed through the lens of the infectious bulletins and the readings of the experts.

But now something has changed: you were the Christmas present that no one wanted, the package under the tree of a party that we have renamed quarantine. We are consoled by the fact that while you came to visit almost all the journalists of this editorial office, the health emergency was mostly alleviated, and rather took on the features of an unfortunate mass accident. So much so that today, as chroniclers of often distant stories, many of us (all vaccinated) can turn into direct witnesses of a pandemic, the less serious one, which does not at all cancel the deaths and hospitalizations in intensive care, but allows us to tell another piece of this story. Sometimes even paradoxical.

One tampon a day

On New Year’s morning, mum, dad and three children get dressed in warm jackets, scarves and hats and head to the pharmacy, as if they had to certify their family status. Two out of three have had coughs, colds and headaches for days, but eight swabs in sequence have decreed: they are negative. The family does not give up and the one who is best of all, the father. fatally, in the pharmacy, he is the only one to be infected. The doubt that tampons don’t always see well grows like a blob in their thoughts. Does it depend on who makes them and how they make them? Are there more or less sensitive producers? The suspicion that something is wrong remains. So you make an investment in home testing and go home. Before the morning coffee and milk one after the other they stick the stick up their nose, until they reach the en plein of five out of five. All positive.

Effects on work

Workplaces have been divided, as if Moses had passed to divide them, between those who have children and those who do not. The first are handfuls in quarantine and the others remain immunized both from having children or teenagers at home, and from the coronavirus. Second-level contraceptive effect?

The crazy chats

Once on chats between friends there were memes and greeting messages. This year the e-mail addresses of Covid contact persons, the addresses of pharmacies equipped with tampons, have gone viral copy and paste what my doctor said, what your pediatrician answered, the ASL ever called you, what number did you make, how do you calculate the days of quarantine …

Who fights with isolation

At the third quarantine in less than a month, the first with a double-line swab, and faced with an exponential number of infections, of which it is impossible to reconstruct the history, even the most willing are discouraged. If it must, and if it is able, Covid will take the whole family: we have 8 doses of vaccine in four (three both parents and one each for the little ones) and we are confident that we will resist it, at least without too many bruises. Seen from the inside, this new installment of the diary of a prison makes you bang your head against the walls. If two years ago a fever line was enough to panic the whole family, today that panic spills over the domestic organization, the calendar, the days that can pass from positive to negative buffer, hopefully as soon as possible.

Old and new rules

Negativity ascertained on December 31st. Free? Not a chance. Wedged in limbo between the old and the new rules, with all the necessary precautions, the three newly healed could have left the house. Instead, the revocation of the order sent to the police, carabinieri and even the forest ranger is missing. We are in Val d’Aosta. And for the revocation, the Municipality must ensure that the results of the negative swabs are uploaded to the portal. A normal thing, perhaps banal, but not in the days of maximum contagion, when everything is on tilt. the desperate calls are useless after the long imprisonment of three children (boys). In the end they practically all go free together.

What if you need a craftsman?

The days go by, the concern is moderate because luckily no one is sick. Obviously the quarantine as it was conceived a year ago, with the infected in one room and the healthy in another, does not hold up even for a minute: the children hug, fight, hug and kiss us, take off their masks. . It is an impossible battle and lost from the start, but no one infects anyone. At a certain point a serious problem arises: the water heater has a tantrum. Well, it happens: just call the technician. Oh no, attention: if there are two infected in the house it is right to specify it. And in fact the predictable answer, to the emergency response switchboard, is: “We can’t come with the coronavirus, let’s hear from you next week”. Fortunately, the heating Works.