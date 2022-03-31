Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition will not be playable with the original soundtrack

When Square Enix announced the remastering of Chrono Cross In the Nintendo Direct last February, he confirmed that the game would have the possibility to choose between the soundtrack of the original version and a new improved mix for this relaunch. It did so through a frequently asked questions article published on its official website, a FAQ that the company has now updated to clarify that the original version of the songs will not be available in this remaster.

“Originally, this article incorrectly claimed that players would be able to switch between the original and remastered soundtrack,” says the company in the FAQ section of Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Editionand adds: “Please keep in mind that it was a mistake and that only enhanced music can be played“.

What has been improved in this remastering of Chrono Cross?

The soundtrack has been one of the most remembered strengths of Chrono Crossthat is why in this remastering emphasis has been placed on giving the original music a facelift in collaboration with the composer Yasunori Mitsudaresponsible for the original game’s soundtrack, and the group Dreamer’s Circus: In addition to various fixes, three songs from the soundtrack have been updated and a completely new one has been composed for the selection menu.

Of course, these are not the only novelties that are included in Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Editionsince the remastering will also have both visual enhancements (updated 3D models, higher resolution illustrations) as with gameplay news (we can deactivate the fighting against enemies). Furthermore, the very name of this remaster gives us a clue of the most important additions to this project: in addition to the original Chrono Cross we can also play Radical Dreamers – Le Trsor Interdit –a text-based adventure video game published by Sattelaview in 1996 that forms the basis of the story of Chrono Cross.

Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition will be released in digital distribution on April 7 for PS4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch at a price of 19.99 . Have texts in Spanish.