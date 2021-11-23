Tech

Chrono Cross, the remaster is coming, for an insider – Nerd4.life

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee3 hours ago
0 21 1 minute read

According to insider Shpeshal_Nick, Square Enix is ​​developing a ‘remastered edition from Chrono Cross, a highly underrated Japanese RPG, a follow-up to the highly acclaimed Chrono Trigger, but not as popular as the first chapter, despite its many qualities.

Shpeshal_Nick talked about it during an episode of the XboxEra podcast. According to what has been reported, it will be a title multiplatform. Otherwise not much is known about the project. Of course, in the absence of official confirmation, take everything with due caution.

However, it is not the first time that there is talk of a remastered edition of Chrono Cross. Folk singer Éabha McMahon hinted at the project last month. In addition, the title “Chrono Cross Remaster” had also popped up from the data theft suffered by GeForce Now by Nvidia. The latter source has proved to be particularly reliable so far, as many of the games mentioned in the hardware manufacturer’s database have actually been announced or released. After all, why should Nvidia put false rumors in its archives?

Chrono Cross originally came out on PlayStation, and then also on PlayStation 3.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee3 hours ago
0 21 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

These headphones and earphones have top prices on Amazon! Sony WH-1000XM4 -24%, AirPods Pro (-22%), HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro (-45%), Sennheiser (-50%) and much more!

2 weeks ago

The Getaway Driver, a live action trailer prepares us for launch – Nerd4.life

3 weeks ago

Xiaomi Mijia, cordless vacuum cleaner and desk lamp on offer on TomTop: prices from 23.95 euros

4 days ago

the news listed by PlayStation

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button