Chrono Cross, the remaster is coming, for an insider – Nerd4.life

According to insider Shpeshal_Nick, Square Enix is ​​developing a ‘remastered edition from Chrono Cross, a highly underrated Japanese RPG, a follow-up to the highly acclaimed Chrono Trigger, but not as popular as the first chapter, despite its many qualities.

Shpeshal_Nick talked about it during an episode of the XboxEra podcast. According to what has been reported, it will be a title multiplatform. Otherwise not much is known about the project. Of course, in the absence of official confirmation, take everything with due caution.

However, it is not the first time that there is talk of a remastered edition of Chrono Cross. Folk singer Éabha McMahon hinted at the project last month. In addition, the title “Chrono Cross Remaster” had also popped up from the data theft suffered by GeForce Now by Nvidia. The latter source has proved to be particularly reliable so far, as many of the games mentioned in the hardware manufacturer’s database have actually been announced or released. After all, why should Nvidia put false rumors in its archives?

Chrono Cross originally came out on PlayStation, and then also on PlayStation 3.