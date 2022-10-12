chronological order of all movies

Are you ready for an incredible marathon within the ‘Harry Potter’ universe? If what you are looking for is to immerse yourself like never before in this magical world of witches and wizards, you are in the right place. Thanks to this list you will have no choice but to squeeze the experience to the end! Each and every one of the films that make up the franchise born as a result of JK Rowling’s novels are ordered here, chronologically, from the earliest events, in ‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them’, to those closest to the present day, ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part II’. (You can find them all at streaming on HBOMax)

If you are a new adventurer willing to catch up with the saga that fell in love with the world at the beginning of the century, you have done well, it is never too late! Do not be confused although some dates in the upper list are more contemporary than those in the lower one, this is because the first 3 are a recently produced prequel. Just let yourself go, and trust the magic of the list. Maybe you already know this format and you have dropped by the chronological order of all the Marvel movies and series, or the chronological order of the DC movies so as not to get lost, because this is the same!

In 2001, it was hitting theaters all over the world’Harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone‘, an adaptation of the homonymous fantasy novel written by JK Rowling in 1997, which had already established itself as a success in youth literature. Soon, the young protagonist wizards, Harry, Ron and Hermionewho were brought to life by the interpreters Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson, respectively, they would become a reference for a whole generation of boys and girls who embraced them as if they were brothers. Once the success was known, the franchise quickly began its journey, with almost annual releases that would adapt the collection of 7 novels by the British author. The great public would sneak into the interior of ‘The secret chamber‘; would meet the mysterious ‘Prisoner of Azkaban‘; would be lit by the ‘goblet of fire‘ and would join ‘The order of the Phoenix‘, in search of ‘The half-blood prince‘ Y ‘The Deathly Hallows‘, as one more within this exciting adventure, accompanied by one of the best soundtracks by John Williams.

A total of 8 films bring together the course of Potter and his friends, inside and outside the school of witchcraft and wizardry, Hogwarts. Years after what seemed like the end of history, David Yachts, responsible for the last 4 films of the original saga, directed the prequel films of this universe. At the moment there have been 3 films in charge of bringing spells and enchantments back to the big screen: ‘Fantastic Beasts and where to find them‘, ‘The Crimes of Grindelwald‘ Y ‘Dumbledore’s Secrets’in this last one we delve into the history of the mythical director of Hogwarts, and we know in depth the nooks and crannies of his past.

‘Harry Potter’ has become an icon in fantastic cinema, placing his films among the best fantasy films in cinema history. It marked the imagination of a generation, and if unfortunately you missed it (because yes, it’s unfortunate if you hadn’t known it until now, we’re sorry), at FOTOGRAMAS we have your solution. Next, the chronological order of the Harry Potter films, so you don’t miss a single detail of its history: