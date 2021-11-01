Chrysants “We need better vaccines” / “Mass vaccination useless if they last 6 months”

Professor Andrea Crisanti these days it is very critical about the vaccines. After the alarm raised on the duration of effectiveness of that developed by Johnson & Johnson, however denied by the president of Aifa Giorgio Palù, the microbiologist attacked pharmaceutical causes in general. “The problem is not to vaccinate, but to keep people protected. If we have vaccines that last six months, the goal is not to vaccinate as many people, but to make better vaccines. It is not conceivable to think of giving the world population a vaccine that gives lasting protection”, He said in the course of his speech a Tagada today on La7. As for the epidemic situation, he recalled that “what gives the greatest indication of the spread of transmission is the Rt index, which has nothing to do with the number of swabs, but that of the symptomatic ones. Therefore, since it is estimated that the next will arrive at 1, it means that the exponential curve begins. The higher this number, the faster the cases will grow“.

But critical Andrea Crisanti it is also on the green pass: “If it were aligned with the duration of the vaccine, it would have an impact on the infection. But it lasts for one year, while vaccine protection lasts for six months for transmission“. In this regard, the microbiologist highlighted that “certainly the vaccinated are more protected than the unvaccinated to develop severe symptoms, because there is a protection of 65-70% after six months“.

CHRISANTS ON THE GREEN PASS “THERE IS A LOGICAL PROBLEM …”

On the other hand, for Andrea Crisanti it is necessary to take into account the fact that “protection against infection drops from 95% to 40% after six months“. Therefore, it should be aligned with the duration of vaccine efficacy, in this way it would become a health measure, but it is concretely difficult. “If at some point you want to extend the green pass, a logical problem arises that is not easy to solve: what do we do with those who have not had the third dose? What do we do, we increase it to 18 months? So what validity does it have?”, The doubts advanced by Crisanti a Tagada.

On the other hand, it has no safety concerns: “Surely the authorization that the Covid vaccine has had is different from the approvals of the other vaccines. But now after 4 billion doses in substance this is no longer an experimental vaccine“. And to those who fear long-term effects he said: “It is certainly true that when one begins to vaccinate on a large scale, the long-term effects must be taken into account, but they must be evaluated over one to two years. But it has never happened that a vaccine has created long-term side effects, even when live viruses have been used, which are more dangerous, not fragments like in this case.“.

