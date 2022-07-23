Chu Vásquez affirms that in the Police he is heading to have “zero corruption”

The Minister of the Interior and Police assured that the life of the members of the Police has been transformed, they are receiving better salaries, medical care like never before, dignity in the barracks and facilities for them to lead a different life.

Jesús Vásquez assured in the program El Sol de la Mañana that, thanks to those benefits given by this government to the Police, today that institution is on its way to achieving “zero corruption”which guarantees a more efficient and dynamic work in the population.

He also said that today is the first time in the entity’s history that two women are promoted to general and it is the only time that positions in that institution “are not reached because money is paid.”

“What we are doing is a process of total transformation, which will mark a before and after in the Dominican Republic and here we are going to have one of the best police forces and for that we have the support of similar entities from countries such as Colombia, Costa Rica, Spain and the United States”, assures Vásquez

The Minister of the Interior affirms that also for the first time there are reliable statistics in the Police and every week it is evaluated How is crime going in the Dominican Republic?

He indicates that this serves to position each patrol in the places where the greatest number of crimes occur and thus have control over those who engage in these activities throughout the national territory.