‘Chucky’ and the most sinister dolls in horror movies – CINEMABLEND

On the occasion of the premiere of the second season of ‘Chucky’ on Star Plus, we bring back some of the dolls that have appeared in horror movies over the years, intimidating viewers and causing nightmares.

Despite the outcome that arises in the first season of Chucky, the evil doll is still alive. The character created by Don Mancini is capable of evolving beyond obstacles such as death. Now in his fifth decade, the franchise is also still alive with the second seasonwhich you can now start enjoying at Star Plus, and that will once again feature the performances of Zackary Arthur and Jennifer Tilly.

Chucky belong to a long tradition of ruthless and sadistic toys that have been installed in the pantheon of horror, accompanying figures of another nature, such as the immateriality of demons (Ouija board: the origin of evilavailable in Star Plus), or the flesh and blood serial killers (screamyou can also find it on the same streaming platform).

For this reason we bring back those dolls that cause nightmares and that have appeared in horror movies over the yearsscaring viewers with their creepy glass eyes, cold porcelain skin, calculating thoughts, slow movements, but deadly in action.

Fats in ‘Magic’



Twentieth Century Fox



Horror fans will always remember Anthony Hopkins as the cannibal in The silence of the inocents Y Hannibal (which you can see in Star Plus), but magic it is memorable too. In this film, The British actor plays Corky, a struggling magician who revives his career when he begins working alongside a ventriloquist dummy named Fats.

Unlike other dolls, Fats is not possessed. He is the double personality of the magician, the maximum incarnation of his psyche in the process of disintegration.. With a creepy premise and the incredible talent of Hopkins, magic turns Fats into a toy many viewers wish they had never met.

Billy in ‘The Puppet’



Twisted Pictures



Horror movie fans have been aware of James Wan’s talent since he directed Patrick Wilson and Rose Byrne in the night of the devil. It is possible that The puppet has not received the same attention, but it also contains scary elements. Billy is a ventriloquist dummy, which in the eyes of many is the perfect fuel to ignite nightmares even if he wasn’t talking..

Although the doll is established as an inanimate entity, Billy is used every moment he appears on screen to terrify those around him, including the protagonist (Ryan Kwanten), a young widower searching for answers to his wife’s death which apparently involves a deceased ventriloquist from his hometown.

Billy in ‘Saw: Ghoulish Game’



Twisted Pictures



Although it shares a name with the previous doll and is also a creation of James Wan and Leigh Whannell, here we are in front of the mechanical ventriloquist puppet designed by John Kramer (Tobin Bell). Billy is a recurring element throughout the franchise since Saw: macabre game (2004) until Spiral: The game of fear continues (2021).

This is not a doll possessed by an evil spirit. Its function, as well described in Fear Game III Y fear game v, it is limited to being a facade with which Kramer informs his victims of the deadly games they must faceincluding the precise rules and instructions they must follow if they want to survive.

The doll in ‘The Conjuring’ and ‘Annabelle’



New Line Cinema



Annabelle is the third James Wan creation on this list. She entered the scene as a secondary element in the first film of The spellwhich posed a sprawling horror universe. Despite her brief moment in the spotlight, the doll left an indelible impact on both filmmakers and audiences..

That earned the demon-possessed toy a trilogy made up of Annabelle, Annabelle 2: The Creation Y Annabelle 3: Coming Home. While the fear factor comes from the demon haunting the doll rather than the doll itself, his pale and unflinching expression always manages to stoke our fears of the unpredictable nature that we often look for in the horror genre.

Brahms in ‘The Boy’



Lakeshore Entertainment



What is the sickest way a character can interact with a doll in a horror movie? The answer is to care for him as if he were a real person. that raises The boy Y the boy 2when a couple, who had lost their son, decide to raise a life-size doll in his place, even hiring a nanny (Lauren Cohan) to care for him.

Although both accounts have irregularities, Brahms is an extraordinary doll and offers an essential element to consider. While many horror movie dolls are scary because of how real they seem, Brahms is one of the few dolls that is scary because of how real it is treated by humans.

The evil doll in the ‘Chucky’ franchise



ScreamFactory



This red-haired doll, introduced in the movie Child’s Play from 1988, he’s definitely not as cute and cuddly as when he’s stuck in his box at the toy store. An evil spirit takes over Chucky through a voodoo ritual And from then on, it’s no surprise that this self-proclaimed “good boy” doll acts sinister.

Throughout his many film appearances (including chucky 3 Y Chucky’s curseboth in the Star Plus catalog), we realize that his favorite toys are sharp objects that he uses to eliminate his victims. Despite his physical build, the psychopath is fast, while his small body allows him to hide in any corner.