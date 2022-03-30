Chucky Lozano affirms that playing in the Azteca weighs on the ‘Europeans’

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 03.28.2022 18:03:36





Hirving “Chucky” Lozano recognized that the national teams that play in European soccer It affects them to play in the Azteca Stadiumas they fail to achieve ideal performance.

Interviewed by the network TUDNthe Napoli footballer pointed out how complex it is to play with the Mexican National Team in that venue, statements that are added to what was said by Hector Herrerawho previously criticized that the Azteca did not weigh.

“The truth does affect us (play in the Azteca Stadium) a little to those of us who come from Europe and you feel and see because we are not the samebut that’s the way it is and we have to face it as it is, but it does affect us a bit and we have to move on,” he said.

In the case of players who come from the Old Continent, they must go through a process of adaptation to the altitude of Mexico Cityin addition to the fact that they must be adapted to the schedule differences.

Frustration due to low contribution of the Trident

Lozano was also questioned about the poor performance of the trident that he complements with Raúl Jiménez and Jesús “Tecatito” Corona, although he is confident that the goals will soon come from him.

“Let’s go step by step, we haven’t played many games together and it’s different from a club because they ask you for different things. I know that time has passed, I think we are on the right track and the objective is to win and then we will accompany the work to improve.

“We always talk about how we can improve the three together To improve, we try to help each other to know what movements to do better, what movements for Raúl or Tecate and of course we talk,” he assured.