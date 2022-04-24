Chucky Lozano could play for Raúl Jiménez’s Wolves

Midtime Editorial

The future of Chucky Lozano would be far from Naples. The Mexican winger has been heavily criticized this season for his injuries and performance, reasons why he could leave the Italian concentration in the next transfer market, despite having a valid contract until June 2024.

From Napoli Today assure that one of the teams what follow more of close the situation of the Mexican are the Wolves by Raul Jimenez. The English squad has lost a lot of danger on the wings since the departure of Adama Traoré to Barcelona, ​​so they would be willing to offer the 30 million euros that Napoli would ask for.

However the Wolverhampton aren’t the only England team interested in signing Chucky. According Sky Sportsthe former Pachuca player too calls the attention of the Manchester United that Erik Ten Hag will direct next season.

So far this season, Lozano has played 33 matches with the Naplesin which there contributed with 5 goals and the same number of assists in the 1,694 minutes recorded in the course.

Yes ok his brother indicated that he wishes to stay in Naplestry another challenge or play in a big European like United could make him change his mind, something that will be known in the next transfer market.