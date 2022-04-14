Chucky Lozano is called a ‘bulge’ in Italy; press talks about sale

Midtime Editorial

A story of misunderstandings, chiaroscuros and some controversies could come to an end this summer, since the Italian press affirms that Napoli will seek to sell Hirving Lozanothe Mexican who arrived in the entity in 2019 and who, according to the judgments of the media in that country, “did not meet expectations” that generated his signing from the Dutch PSV.

According to Gazzetta dello Sportthe Chucky Lozano is one of the players who will most likely be sold because “coach Luciano Spalletti is looking for alternatives in that area of ​​the field” and they point out that one of the targets is Jvicha KvaratskheliaGeorgian footballer for the Russian Rubin Kazan.

If this information is true, the disturbing thing would be that Chucky would change teams less than half a year before the 2022 World Cup in Qatarwith the uncertainty of whether he would adapt to a new club and probably a new league and country, knowing that he is an indisputable member of the Mexican National Team for the most important tournament.

In recent days a version emerged that the Atlético de Madrid would be interested in Hirving Lozanoalthough to date there is no specific interest for their services, which are valued at €35 millionaccording to the specialized site Transfermarkt.

They accuse Chucky of ‘bulge’ in Naples

To the date, in Naples they do not forgive the Mexican that in an interview he said he was ready “to play in a big club”, in what they took as alleged disdain for the Italian institution. If to that we add that Lozano Baeza is one of the five most expensive signings in the history of the team with 42 million eurosthe animosity of a sector is evident.

“Supposedly, Lush was going to be the strong point of the Ancelotti management in Napoli, however, it cost 40 million and it is a total fiasco, it turned out to be a package (lump). They thought they had signed a player with champion dough, but they brought one from the lot. In fact, he has not scored a memorable goal so far, “they mentioned in the Italian medium 87TV.

The criticisms could have some numerical justification, since in 83 games with Napoli in Serie A he has scored 19 goals and given 9 assistswhile with PSV Eindhoven in the Eredivisie over 60 games he scored 32 goals and made 22 assists.

