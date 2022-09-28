Chucky Lozano, Jiménez and Corona, the failed trident of Mexico disappointed everyone

Chucky Lozano and Raúl Jiménez during a match with the Mexican National Team. (ALFREDO STAR/AFP via Getty Images)

They were the names that should lower the stars from heaven. The Mexican National Team is rarely lucky enough to bring together a group of soccer players who are having a good time in Europe. Almost always there is talk of some exception: Márquez, Chicharito, Hugo. There were never three full players in a certain area of ​​the field. And nothing could be better with them: the three played upstairs. You just had to wait for them to touch the lamp and El Tri was going to enjoy everything that has been denied him at any time.

Every Saturday, Jiménez woke up all of Mexico with a monotonous news coming from Wolverhampton: had scored a goal or provided an assist. Lozano, despite the fact that it had been difficult for him to adapt to Calcio, found a way to pierce nets while gaining serenity in his game, always characterized by total explosion (sometimes well channeled, others not). For his part, Corona was Porto’s best player for about two years. Every market was the same:now he will go to a team of the European elite. That only happened until 2021, but at least there was one certainty: tecatito he played well and there was hope that he and his two tricolor colleagues would turn into a fit of fear.

It never happen. What’s more, she didn’t even come close to passing. The dramatic skull fracture of Raúl Jiménez, in November 2020, altered all the plans that had been and would have been. The trident was orphaned. But before they had already played together, as in the friendly match in which an Argentina full of youth beat Mexico 4-0, in September 2019. Jiménez, Lozano and Corona only appeared in the lineup, because on the field their absence was absolute.

When Jiménez returned to the National Team, the illusions of the fans resurfaced. Now yes, let everyone tremble because Mexico has the perfect attack: Lozano’s speed, Corona’s touch and Raúl’s goals. The first match in the World Cup Qualifiers lasted until October 2021, when they lined up for the match against Canada on the Azteca field. The score ended 1-1 and El Tri’s goal was signed by a right-back: Jorge Sánchez.

Continue reading the story

Jesús Manuel Corona in an Elimination match with El Tri. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

And if it’s unfair to measure the trident by goals, it would have to be said that their performance, in terms of creating chances and joint association, was just as disappointing: they simply didn’t seem to know each other. Against the United States, in Columbus, they also played together. Mexico lost 2-0. Same thing against Canada: 2-1 loss.

The Qualifiers delivered a revealing record on the trident of hope: between the three, they added four goals (one for Lozano, one for Corona and two for Jiménez, both from penalties). Today Corona is out of the World Cup, although there is a glimmer of hope, and Jiménez has accepted that her absence from Qatar is more likely than he would like to accept. Lozano, for his part, keeps alive the substance that has characterized him since his early days in Pachuca, but he is far from the best versions of him. At Napoli, he has spent the night in recent times. And in Selection, his hyperactivity hardly serves to rescue a friendly match. He has never been a player who transmits clarity, his thing is the gust.

Hirving Lozano in a match with Napoli. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

In the midst of the decline of the dream trident, Martino has had to try options that until a year and a half ago seemed distant. Alexis Vega and Uriel AntunaFor example, before Tokyo 2020, they were seen as alternative plans. Today they seem to be heading to the World Cup without incident. Someone will have to be Corona’s replacement in the starting eleven. It will take a long time for El Tri to show off three other players with a good matching level. Maybe it will never happen. Same: the destination is always the same.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED | ON VIDEO

Viva México: detained by police officers for a place in the row of roasted chickens