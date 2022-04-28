Sports

Chucky Lozano shakes all of Mexico with the return to his old love

Chucky Lozano surprised his native Mexico by getting them excited about his return to his old love.

Hirving Lozano was recharging energy after qualifying for the World Cup with the Mexico National Team. Although many players are taking the opportunity to train for the competition, he was having too much fun in his privacy and close to his old love!

Through the Instagram social network, photographs have begun to circulate where you can see the player having more than good time and surrounded by very good company.

His wife Ana Obregón is his most important pillar and she, along with their children, turn out to be the source of infinite energy and love for Chucky. On more than one occasion, he has admitted that they are his whole life and that he misses them dearly when he must travel to compete. He has been in a relationship with Ana for years, so whenever they have a moment alone, he reminds them of those old days when they were still dating and had no children.

It is enough to see the images that do not stop adding likes, to realize that Hirving Lozano needed to have these days alone in the company of his wife and his little ones.

Will we see them together enjoying Qatar before the competition begins?

