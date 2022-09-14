Entertainment
‘Chucky’: Official Trailer for Season 2
The new episodes of the television adaptation of “Muñeco Diabólico”
‘Chucky’ takes us to an idyllic American town thrown into chaos when a classic Chucky doll shows up at a suburban flea market. Soon, a series of terrifying murders begin to uncover the hypocrisy and dark secrets of the neighbors.
On the other hand, the arrival of enemies and allies from Chucky’s past threatens to reveal the doll’s secret origins as a normal child who, somehow, ended up becoming this infamous monster.