‘Chucky’: Official Trailer for Season 2





By Writing





The new episodes of the television adaptation of “Muñeco Diabólico”



On October 5, the second season of chuckythe television adaptation of the saga “Muñeco Diabolico” whose official trailer has been shown today.

‘Chucky’ takes us to an idyllic American town thrown into chaos when a classic Chucky doll shows up at a suburban flea market. Soon, a series of terrifying murders begin to uncover the hypocrisy and dark secrets of the neighbors.

On the other hand, the arrival of enemies and allies from Chucky’s past threatens to reveal the doll’s secret origins as a normal child who, somehow, ended up becoming this infamous monster.





