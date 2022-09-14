Entertainment

‘Chucky’: Official Trailer for Season 2

Photo of James James51 mins ago
0 24 Less than a minute



By Writing

Posted on 09/14/2022

The new episodes of the television adaptation of “Muñeco Diabólico”

On October 5, the second season of chuckythe television adaptation of the saga “Muñeco Diabolico” whose official trailer has been shown today.

‘Chucky’ takes us to an idyllic American town thrown into chaos when a classic Chucky doll shows up at a suburban flea market. Soon, a series of terrifying murders begin to uncover the hypocrisy and dark secrets of the neighbors.

On the other hand, the arrival of enemies and allies from Chucky’s past threatens to reveal the doll’s secret origins as a normal child who, somehow, ended up becoming this infamous monster.



More: SyFy – Chucky – VOD

Source link

Photo of James James51 mins ago
0 24 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Live-Action Pac-Man Movie Confirmed By ‘Sonic’ Creators – CINEMABLEND

7 mins ago

Neymar’s anger after his yellow following his celebration

11 mins ago

Disney +: These are all the series and movies that Marvel will release in phase 5 of its UCM

18 mins ago

Elisabeth Moss lamented the departure of a colleague in “The Handmaid’s Tale”

29 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button