Chukwudi Iwuji added to Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 • Universal Movies

The actor Chukwudi Iwuji joined the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3, one of the next chapters of the immense Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The announcement came today (via The Hollywood Reporter) following some statements made by the same Chukwudi Iwuji regarding his entry into the MCU. Specifically, the actor confirmed that he got the offer directly from James Gunn during the production of the series Peacemaker, of which the first is the interpreter and the second is the producer and creator. On the role assigned to Iwuji, of course, few certainties, if not a cryptic description of the actor:

“Powerful. Extremely powerful. Complex. James and I were talking about it, but he’s definitely one of the more complex characters we’ve seen in the damn Marvel universe. So it’s deeply complex and deeply powerful, and hopefully intriguing. “

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3

PRODUCTION: The film will be directed by James Gunn, whose name will also be linked to the script. Production started on 20 October. Kevin Feige is among the producers. CAST: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Will Poulter, Chukwudi Iwuji. DISTRIBUTION: In US cinemas from May 5, 2023.