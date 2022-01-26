Chukwudi Iwuji’s character will be ‘perhaps the most complex in the MCU’

The actor returns to talk about the mysterious role he will play in James Gunn’s next film: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

The May 5, 2023 will be released at the cinema Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the new chapter on the adventures of our favorite space pirates again directed by James Gunn, at the Atlanta studios. As anticipated in the past, this third chapter will represent the end of the Guardians of the Galaxy as we know them, also laying the foundations for something new.

Interviewed by The Hollywood Reporter, Chukwudi Iwuji has returned to tease about the character he will play in the third chapter of Guardians of the Galaxy. Although it has not yet been officially revealed, many fans suspect the actor may be playing theHigh Evolutionarymain villain of the film.

My character will be powerful. Extremely powerful. And complex. James [Gunn] and I have talked about it for a long time, but he is among the most complex characters – if not perhaps the most complex – of those seen so far in the crazy Marvel universe. He is very complex and very powerful and, I hope, also intriguing. I hope to be able to transport it like this.

Speaking about his casting in the role, he said:

When James Gunn told me: ‘I want you in Guardians of the Galaxy 3’ it was one of the few moments in my entire life where I was left speechless. I looked at him and just said, ‘Um, yeah, okay’. That’s how he offered me the part. Of course, we then had to go talk to Kevin Feige and other people but it seems he had talked to them before and they liked the idea.

Directed by James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will arrive at the cinema on May 5, 2023 (USE).

In the cast they return Chris Pratt (Peter Quill / Star-Lord), Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Dave Bautista (Drax), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Sean Gunn (Kraglin), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Bradley Cooper (Rocket) And Vin Diesel (Groot), together with the new entries Chukwudi Iwuji And Will Poulter (Adam Warlock).

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is part of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Read our special!