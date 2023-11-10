Chumel Torres mocks Bad Bunny for new song Grupo Milenio

A new reggaeton song has become a trend in recent times. Of course, if you read there is nothing strange in this, but the surprising thing is that this song was created with the help of artificial intelligence And using the voice of Bad Bunny himself.

The song, which can be found on Spotify the sadness, has already accumulated millions of downloads and not only that, because it has been used in many videos on TikTok. There has been such a stir about it that Conejo Malo’s fans have said that this song is better than his entire new album.

As if that wasn’t enough, the real Bad Bunny has already responded to this and boy did he explode.

“If you like that cheesy song that’s going viral on TikTok, get out of this group right now. You don’t deserve to be my friend and that’s why I made the new album, To get rid of such people. So choo choo out,” he said.

Chumel Torres makes fun of Bad Bunny

Influencer and YouTuber Chumel Torres, who is popular for being quite a controversial tweeter, did not remain silent and also addressed the topic to make fun of Bad Rabbit.

“Bad Bunny pushed because his fans liked his AI-generated song more than his new album. VAto, it’s not like your fans are the sharpest pencils in the box, let yourself be loved mije”wrote.

Finally, he questioned the Puerto Rican’s talent as he mentioned that a robot sang better than him.

,When a robot knows its pull-ups better than you do,” he concluded.

What’s the song that made Bad Bunny angry?

The song started going viral through TikTok Nostalgia (RMX), created with artificial intelligence, with the voices of Bad Bunny and Bad Gyal. The foreign singer ‘exploded’ against his fans, as on social networks they started saying that it is better than his entire new album.

big gun