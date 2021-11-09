Church and pedophilia, a French lesson

The French took note later than other Catholic communities of the seriousness of the problem of abuses within them – and in any case earlier than in Italy and Spain, which remained the only Catholic countries of importance in which a similar investigation was not carried out and neither was it. ongoing – but they are getting serious. The episcopal conference meeting in Lourdes has in fact decided to compensate all the victims, even at the cost of selling ecclesiastical assets. And he has started a process of critical reflection on the modalities of government followed so far in the French church, by working groups coordinated by a layman who will report on the work in the course of the next episcopal meetings, with the intention of radically renewing these modalities.

The idea from which this proposal is born is evident: if the modalities adopted so far have allowed such a profound and systemic disbandment – this is the term adopted several times – of the clergy, it means that there is something wrong. And it will be the laity – those who until now had been told they only had to obey and ask a few questions about the inner workings of the church – to drive this necessary critical process: a true revolution. Until now, in countries where investigations into pedophilia and the clergy had given alarming results, the ecclesiastical institution had tried to resist and defend itself: in general, it has limited itself to promising an abuse prevention campaign for the future, seeking to cover the past with silence. As if a prevention campaign could be credible and effective if the perpetrators were not reported and punished.

The French Church teaches all Catholics a lesson: if the ground for abuse is power and money – used to silence victims, usually from poor families, and which serves to found power – the disastrous reality which turned out to require giving up both. The commissions of analysis of the modalities of government coordinated by a layman mark the renunciation of control even at the heart of the institution, while the decision to sell ecclesiastical assets, those that make the church an economic power, is not just a material necessity required by the commission chaired by Jean-Marc Sauvé – who specifies that the indemnities must come from the patrimony of the church and not from external donations – but the recognition that only by depriving itself of power can the church hope not to repeat the mistakes it has made.

In France, the crisis was profound, as always triggered by articles denouncing a scandal that one wanted to forget and which also involved public figures with a reputation for holiness: such as Jean Vanier, the founder of a new way of being Christian whom he met a huge success even among the laity. The French bishops have understood that when renewal and evangelical creativity – albeit undoubtedly alive – are poisoned by an excessively casual use of power and by a total indifference towards the victims, the need for radical renewal and true purification is essential.

Not in all the countries where the investigations revealed that the scourge of abuses committed by the clergy was widespread and endemic has the capacity for renewal and purification been so radical and clear. We hope that it is also effective, and that this novelty is teaching to those who – as in Italy and Spain – are still very far from this path of salvation.