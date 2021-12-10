Church, how it is supported economically and how much the Pope earns

How is the Church supported economically and how much does the Pope earn? So let’s go into the details and see everything there is to know about it.

There are many people who every day decide to go to church, in order to make a prayer and thus find comfort in the various problems typical of daily life. At the same time, many decide to leave offers, in such a way as to be able to contribute, even with only a small financial aid, to the maintenance of the activity of the Christian community. While it is true that i money they do not give happiness, on the other hand, it cannot be denied how they help to solve a lot of problems. The same goes for the ecclesiastical world, where money is found to be necessary to guarantee the preservation of buildings and pay the various fees.

But not only that, it also serves to finance the various works around the world. A combination, what concerns the church and the money, which has always aroused particular interest. It is not surprising, therefore, that many are wondering how it is supported economically the Church and above all how much the Pope earns. It is precisely by dwelling on the Pontiff to know that he has taken a decision that certainly cannot go unnoticed. So let’s go into the details and see everything there is to know about it.

Church, as it is financially supported: all there is to know

Some time ago we saw together how much does the offer for the Church cost when you get married. Just the offers, in fact, they turn out to be one of the main entrances to the Church, which allow it to keep its immense organizational structure in place. But not only that, it also includes the8 per thousand coming from the tax return. But are these revenues sufficient to financially support the Church?

Well, we must know that the Catholic Church, as reported by The Law for All, is substantially supported thanks to the investments mobile and immovable internationals. But not only that, also thanks to offers of the faithful, to the income, to the patrimony in their possession and to what they derive from the 4,649 dioceses gathered in the 110 Episcopal Conferences located throughout the world.

The largest part of the revenue comes from the so-called Pence of St. Peter. It is, as the Vatican itself explains, “the financial aid that the faithful offer to the Holy Father, as a sign of adherence to the concern of the Successor of Peter for the multiple needs of the universal Church and for works of charity in favor of the most needy“. Managed by the Vatican Secretariat of State, it falls within the budget of the Holy See.

In recent years, it should be known, the amount of such donations is registering a decrease not indifferent. Suffice it to say that based on what can be seen from the financial statements presented in February 2021, revenues amounted to 47.3 million euros, while disbursements to third-party beneficiaries amounted to 17 million euros, recording a net balance of 30.3 million euros.

Furthermore, also from the last balance sheet, a deficit of approximately 50 million euros. But where does the Church spend its money? Well, let us remember that every year the Holy See pays it salary about 5,000 employees. 68% of the income is destined to support the apostolic mission, the communication of the Pope and other mission activities. 17% is used for asset management, while the remaining 15% is used for administration and service activities.

Church, how much the Pope earns: the decision does not go unnoticed

Once we have seen how the Church is supported economically, a question spontaneously arises: how much do parish priests earn, but above all, how much does the Pope perceive? Well, as reported by Il Messaggero some time ago, it seems that i parish priests they receive, on average, about one thousand euros per month.

The amount, it seems, may vary according to the years of experience, in some cases being able to reach a quota 1,200 euros. In the event that the parish priest carries out the work of a religion teacher, the institute only pays the difference.

The higher the amounts received by bishops and archbishops, which can earn respectively up to 3 thousand euros e 4 thousand euros. THE cardinalsinstead, they can get to perceive well 5 thousand euros per month. But how much does the Pope earn?

Well, according to what was announced by the then head of the Vatican press office Joaquin Navarro Valls, Pope John Paul II never took a euro. A salary, on the other hand, would have been the pope Benedict XVI who seems to receive 2500 euros per month.

After his election in 2013, however, it seems that Pope francesco has decided to make a clean break again. The current pontiff, in fact, does not receive any salary, as he has decided to keep faith with the values ​​of sobriety and savings. As in his faculties, only the possibility was given to draw money, when necessary, from the Pence of St. Peter.

If all this were not enough, many of the gifts received due to his role he has often decided to resell them, in such a way as to allocate the money proceeds to support the poor. Other gifts, on the other hand, can be found in the sacristy of San Pietro or in Vatican libraries or museums.