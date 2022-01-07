Church is not enough for the three points

Listen to the audio version of the article

Juve hosts Napoli on the twentieth matchday of Serie A: summary, slow motion, result, match report, highlights, live news

(sent to Allianz Stadium in Turin) – There Juve by Massimiliano Merry it does not go beyond par against a decimated Napoli. church responds to Mertens.

Juve Napoli 1-1: summary and slow motion

1 ‘Kick-off – The match at the Stadium begins

3 ‘Study phase – The two teams try to find space with possession

4 ′ Church Occasion – Served by Morata on the center-left, he has room to conclude. Defective control and shooting, Di Lorenzo closes

5 ‘McKennie header – Super chance from corner! On Bernardeschi’s cross he jumps undisturbed in the small area but incredibly does not find the goal

10 ‘Rabiot shot – Served in the area by the Church, he does not find the door with a little angle and Di Lorenzo on

12 ‘Church shot – Look for the diagonal from a distance, block Ospina in two stages

13 ‘Zielinski shot – Rugani walls it at the limit

15 ‘Insigne shot – He tries from a very long distance but kicks high

16 ‘Shot Church – Aim the area, move the ball and explode the left-handed at the limit: out of very little even if Ospina seemed to be there

23 ′ Gol Mertens – Azzurri ahead, Juve’s defense surprised. Insigne bowl for Politano, trailer for Mertens that he crosses. It is Szczesny’s touch who does not allow De Ligt to be saved on the line

26 ‘Shot Church – Locatelli’s pocketed, conclusion fouled in a corner by Rrahmani

28 ‘Shot Cuadrado – Control oriented in the area and right crossed, one meter wide

30 ‘Problems for Mertens – Forced to leave the field temporarily after a clash with De Ligt

34 ‘Cross Alex Sandro – Ball too much on Ospina who blocks

38 ′ Zielinski shot – Receives to the limit from Insigne and kicks with the right, raises Szczesny for a corner

40 ‘Bernardeschi shot – Juve break that leads to the conclusion of Bernardeschi at the limit. Ball away from the mirror

42 ‘McKennie shot – First intention conclusion on the free-kick developments beaten by Cuadrado. Deviation for a corner. Check of the Var for an alleged touch of the hand which, however, is not recognized

45 ‘Punishment Mertens – Who from 22 meters looks for the intersection on the Szczesny pole. One meter wide balloon

45 + 1 ′ End of the first half – Double whistle

46 ‘Start of the second half – We start again

47 ‘Shot Church – Coordinates on a cross from Morata but is blocked by Ghoulam

49 ′ Morata Occasion – Served in the church area, he turns around but does not frame the mirror

54 ′ Gol Chiesa – Verticalization of Cuadrado for McKennie who puts in the middle. Anticipated Morata but Church arrives who with the left-handed, deviated, finds the corner. Naples protests for a Bernardeschi-Demme clash at the beginning of the season

55 ′ Locatelli opportunity – Walled up in the area, with a narrow angle

58 ′ Insigne shot – He tries from outside, but does not find the door

59 ‘Shot Mertens – Look for the near post, I await Szczesny

61 ‘Shot McKennie – Shaved from a distance of just a little. Church had tried before too. Some problems for Ospina on the ground

65 ‘Shot Mertens – Carambola and sudden conclusion, Szczesny opposes

67 ‘Dybala shot – Try to light up immediately. Conclusion from the distance defused by Ospina

75 ‘Allegri tries to win it with the changes – Inside Morata and De Sciglio

83 ‘Di Lorenzo down in the area – Remains on the ground due to an alleged contact with De Ligt. The referee lets it go. On Dybala’s dangerous cross overturning that is not picked up by his teammates

86 ′ Locatelli shot – High counterbalance conclusion on the crossbar

90 + 4 ‘Kean header – Cross by Cuadrado, off the tip well but does not find the door

90 + 5 ‘End of the game – Triple whistle at the Stadium

Player of the match Juve: Chiesa REPORT CARDS

Juve Napoli 1-1: result and match report

Net: 23 ′ Mertens, 54 ′ Church

Juventus (4-3-3): Szczesny; Cuadrado, Rugani, De Ligt, Alex Sandro (75 ‘De Sciglio); McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot (65 ‘Bentancur); Chiesa (81 ′ Kulusevski), Morata (75 ′ Kean), Bernardeschi (65 ′ Dybala). Annex Merry. Available. Perin, Senko, Arthur

Naples (4-2-3-1): Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Ghoulam; Demme, Lobotka (90 + 2 ′ Zamoli); Politano (76 ′ Elmas), Zielinski, Insigne; Mertens (88 ‘Petagna). Annex Domenichini (Spalletti out for Covid). Available. Marfella, Costanzo, Idasiak, Vergara, Spedalieri

Referee: Sozza di Seregno

Ammonites: 43 ′ Alex Sandro, 87 ′ Demme, 90 + 6 ′ Dybala

Juve Napoli: the pre match