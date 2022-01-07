Church is not enough for the three points
Juve hosts Napoli on the twentieth matchday of Serie A: summary, slow motion, result, match report, highlights, live news
(sent to Allianz Stadium in Turin) – There Juve by Massimiliano Merry it does not go beyond par against a decimated Napoli. church responds to Mertens.
Juve Napoli 1-1: summary and slow motion
1 ‘Kick-off – The match at the Stadium begins
3 ‘Study phase – The two teams try to find space with possession
4 ′ Church Occasion – Served by Morata on the center-left, he has room to conclude. Defective control and shooting, Di Lorenzo closes
5 ‘McKennie header – Super chance from corner! On Bernardeschi’s cross he jumps undisturbed in the small area but incredibly does not find the goal
10 ‘Rabiot shot – Served in the area by the Church, he does not find the door with a little angle and Di Lorenzo on
12 ‘Church shot – Look for the diagonal from a distance, block Ospina in two stages
13 ‘Zielinski shot – Rugani walls it at the limit
15 ‘Insigne shot – He tries from a very long distance but kicks high
16 ‘Shot Church – Aim the area, move the ball and explode the left-handed at the limit: out of very little even if Ospina seemed to be there
23 ′ Gol Mertens – Azzurri ahead, Juve’s defense surprised. Insigne bowl for Politano, trailer for Mertens that he crosses. It is Szczesny’s touch who does not allow De Ligt to be saved on the line
26 ‘Shot Church – Locatelli’s pocketed, conclusion fouled in a corner by Rrahmani
28 ‘Shot Cuadrado – Control oriented in the area and right crossed, one meter wide
30 ‘Problems for Mertens – Forced to leave the field temporarily after a clash with De Ligt
34 ‘Cross Alex Sandro – Ball too much on Ospina who blocks
38 ′ Zielinski shot – Receives to the limit from Insigne and kicks with the right, raises Szczesny for a corner
40 ‘Bernardeschi shot – Juve break that leads to the conclusion of Bernardeschi at the limit. Ball away from the mirror
42 ‘McKennie shot – First intention conclusion on the free-kick developments beaten by Cuadrado. Deviation for a corner. Check of the Var for an alleged touch of the hand which, however, is not recognized
45 ‘Punishment Mertens – Who from 22 meters looks for the intersection on the Szczesny pole. One meter wide balloon
45 + 1 ′ End of the first half – Double whistle
46 ‘Start of the second half – We start again
47 ‘Shot Church – Coordinates on a cross from Morata but is blocked by Ghoulam
49 ′ Morata Occasion – Served in the church area, he turns around but does not frame the mirror
54 ′ Gol Chiesa – Verticalization of Cuadrado for McKennie who puts in the middle. Anticipated Morata but Church arrives who with the left-handed, deviated, finds the corner. Naples protests for a Bernardeschi-Demme clash at the beginning of the season
55 ′ Locatelli opportunity – Walled up in the area, with a narrow angle
58 ′ Insigne shot – He tries from outside, but does not find the door
59 ‘Shot Mertens – Look for the near post, I await Szczesny
61 ‘Shot McKennie – Shaved from a distance of just a little. Church had tried before too. Some problems for Ospina on the ground
65 ‘Shot Mertens – Carambola and sudden conclusion, Szczesny opposes
67 ‘Dybala shot – Try to light up immediately. Conclusion from the distance defused by Ospina
75 ‘Allegri tries to win it with the changes – Inside Morata and De Sciglio
83 ‘Di Lorenzo down in the area – Remains on the ground due to an alleged contact with De Ligt. The referee lets it go. On Dybala’s dangerous cross overturning that is not picked up by his teammates
86 ′ Locatelli shot – High counterbalance conclusion on the crossbar
90 + 4 ‘Kean header – Cross by Cuadrado, off the tip well but does not find the door
90 + 5 ‘End of the game – Triple whistle at the Stadium
Player of the match Juve: Chiesa REPORT CARDS
Juve Napoli 1-1: result and match report
Net: 23 ′ Mertens, 54 ′ Church
Juventus (4-3-3): Szczesny; Cuadrado, Rugani, De Ligt, Alex Sandro (75 ‘De Sciglio); McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot (65 ‘Bentancur); Chiesa (81 ′ Kulusevski), Morata (75 ′ Kean), Bernardeschi (65 ′ Dybala). Annex Merry. Available. Perin, Senko, Arthur
Naples (4-2-3-1): Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Ghoulam; Demme, Lobotka (90 + 2 ′ Zamoli); Politano (76 ′ Elmas), Zielinski, Insigne; Mertens (88 ‘Petagna). Annex Domenichini (Spalletti out for Covid). Available. Marfella, Costanzo, Idasiak, Vergara, Spedalieri
Referee: Sozza di Seregno
Ammonites: 43 ′ Alex Sandro, 87 ′ Demme, 90 + 6 ′ Dybala
Juve Napoli: the pre match
