Church substitute? There is a live response from Arrivabene

The CEO of the Juventus Maurizio Arrivabene spoke to the microphones of ItaliaUno. These are his words:

“Being a one-off game you play it, without the suspended it would be a different game but we are not here to complain. Being a dry match we play it, we have to do our best. There is a tendency to turn good news into bad news. Szczesny is vaccinated and is a good news with him we vaccinated all Juventus players. For us Juventus the watchword is to get vaccinated ”.

“Each game has its own story, this one it’s a final. You play a trophy and you have to watch from game to game. 80% of our team is made up of national players. You have to keep the light on for ninety minutes plus any recovery “.

“We will take a substitute for church? We have several great champions: Morata, Kajo Jorge, Dybala, Kean, Kulusevski and others. We care about them and evaluate opportunities. I don’t compare myself to anyone, what I said for Dybala applies to everyone. I want to see determination and desire to win, character. Whoever brings Juventus 10 must be aware of the weight he has for us. However, the speech is valid for everyone “ Arrivabene concluded.