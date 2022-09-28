CHUS Internal Medicine specialists develop a plan against precariousness and avoid the flight of doctors to the private sector

The workers of the Internal Medicine service of the Compostela complex, who experienced a critical situation last summer due to the overload of work they suffered, send a letter with the ‘Functional Plan of the Internal Medicine Service of the CHUS’ to the Xunta, the SERGAS and Health.

In the text, made up of 75 pages, they underline the deficit of specialists that the service presents, the precariousness they suffer and the risk that all this entails “for the quality of care in all hospitals.”

Last summer, Galician public health lived on the brink of the abyss for many moments. Always on the verge of collapse -which was recorded several times in different Galician hospitals-, the health professionals had to weather with a increase in hospitalized by Covid -on July 12 there were 910 coronavirus patients on the floor-, with the natural increase in emergencies due to the population increase due to tourism and due to the sick leave of the doctors who took advantage of the summer to take a well-deserved vacation, which left the minimal templates as SERGAS did not cover many of the places that were left free. In this context, the CHUS Internal Medicine Service said enoughand led a rebellion by internists from across the community.

On July 16, the meeting between representatives of the Ministry of Health and SERGAS with a delegation of 280 internists who signed a letter addressed to different organizations in Galicia denouncing the situation that the specialty was going through. More than two months later, the health workers have prepared and sent to the president of the Xunta, Alfonso Wheelto the general direction of Human Resources of the SERGAS, to the Management of the SERGAS and to the Consellería de Sanidade on ‘Functional Plan of the CHUS Internal Medicine Service‘.

The text seeks to answer the deficit of health personnel present in “all SERGAS hospitals”with special emphasis on interim staff, as was raised at the July meeting, where it was agreed to draw up these plans and studies “where the number of doctors needed for decent medical care is determined in detail and realistically”.

“In the Internal Medicine Service of the University Hospital Complex of Santiago de Compostela has made an extraordinary effort (maximum currently lacking a Head of Service) to prepare said Plan during the summer months. The Functional Plan, sent on September 14 to the CHUS Management, has been signed by all the members of said Service”, they add, about a plan that, like the others, was proposed to be “discussed in a commission that would be created for this purpose.

15 MORE INTERNISTS

The service, “with a long clinical, research and teaching tradition, with an undeniable relevance both at regional and national level and a great projection for the future”, denounces the “progressive mismatch” that they experience “between the demand for care and the staffing”, which has resulted in “a situation of overload currently unaffordable”.

The work, they detail, is “double or even triple” set by the standards of the Spanish Society of Internal Medicine. The people of Compostela suffer “the lowest ratio of internists per 100,000 inhabitants of all SERGAS third-level hospitals, well below the national average”, for which it would be necessary to hire 15 internists, which translates into increase the current workforce by 40%. An increase that responds to the “minimum” scales to carry out their work with guarantees.

“This reality has taken years to show, since internists have a very marked vocational profile and have historically prioritized the patient as the center of their care. But the serious deterioration of working conditions and the insecurity in the attention generated, make the problem feed back”, they lament.

ESCAPE OF INTERNISTS

Along the same lines, they recognize that there are fewer and fewer specialists “willing to put up with the situation”, which is why many opt for other work options, in many cases going private.

“Only the provision of interim positions (stable contract) will be able to attract the growing mass of colleagues who have fled the job insecurity and mistreatment received in recent years in the SERGAS public hospitals towards options such as private medicine, other Autonomous Communities or even other countries of the European Community. It is not that there are no internists, but that they are fleeing”, they reproach.

“Lastly, the internists of the CHUS have requested that these organizations implement a game to expand the internship positions necessary in the Budgets of the Xunta for the year 2023together with the needs of the rest of SERGAS Services”, concludes the statement.