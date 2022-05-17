Chyno Miranda “has progressed more every day,” says his family

since the singer Chyno Miranda He left the stage for health reasons, his followers have remained attentive to the recovery that his manager and himself have assured that he is having.

In November 2021, the Venezuelan team notified of the difficult health situation of the interpreter of “My pretty Girl”, who began to present intense pain in his hands and legs, which intensified.

“The pains first forced him to drastically stop his active life of exercise, his daily activities to a point where he could not walk anymore. We very discreetly kept his condition private out of respect for his privacy and because of the acute pain he was experiencing,” the statement detailed.

Chino also spoke about his condition and asked for understanding for his decision not to talk about his condition. The Venezuelan portal Meganoticias stated that, after Chyno Miranda was infected with coronavirus, she was diagnosed peripheral neuropathy Y encephalitisthe first condition causes discomfort in the body, numbness and pain, while the second, which affects the brain, can cause confusion, hallucinations, seizures and loss of sensation.

“I have had better days than others, and controlling the anxietyvulnerability, fragility and what this entails have become a complex challenge to face, that only those who suffer from it can understand me, because there are moments when reality is transformed and the mind plays tricks on us that help us fall”, Chyno wrote in a statement posted on her Instagram account.

Given the situation, his musical partner, Ignacio Mendoza, better known as “Nacho”, organized a concert with a cause to raise funds and support the recovery of his friend. Artists such as Victor Drija, Jerry Di and Victor Muñoz will perform at the show scheduled for June 8, so today Chyno’s family gave news about the process facing the musician.

“Chyno’s recovery has progressed more every day and we are sure that this great gesture will allow Chyno to ensure the continuation of his recovery and to see him very soon on stage,” the report reads.

They also assured that they have all the will to support the initiative that has been applauded by thousands of people and singers who have wanted to join, such as music producer Miguel Moly, who commented “I want to participate.”

“The family and team of Chyno Miranda is very grateful for the initiative that a group of friends have taken to hold a concert for the benefit of Jesús Miranda’s health, we are not the organizers of this concert, but we want to make it clear that they have with our support.”

