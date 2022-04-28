Chyno Miranda: How is the new life of Natasha Araos, his ex-wife who left him in the midst of illness?

It is no secret to anyone that many criticisms are those that have been Natasha Araos since he announced the end of his relationship with Venezuelan singer Chyno Mirandojust when he was truly in poor health.

After testing positive for COVID-19the star of Chyno and Nacho duet He has had to face serious difficulties due to the consequences left by the famous virus, which have put him between life and death.

Despite the fact that many believed that the star would be facing a clear recovery and planned to surprise, so he stayed away from the public eye and the press, the harsh reality is different.

It is worth mentioning that the latest declarations of his friend Nacho, They were the ones that have greatly alarmed everyone, since he asked for prayers for the improvement of the singer, who apparently is torn between life and death.

The singer is really in poor health. Photo: IG / chynomiranda

What is a fact is that everyone is still wondering where his wife is, because despite his divorce, he is still the father of his son, so he should be with him until he recovers.

And it is that the young model of 31 years of age has been pointed out as an interested and ungrateful, since before her marriage she was nobody, because she would hang on the fame of the Venezuelan.

However, she herself has made a path on social networks, where she is quite an influencer, and despite the hate she receives from her ex’s followers, she has continued to publish until she is placed as an internet star.

What does Natasha Araos do?

It is important to add that the end of their relationship came shortly after they became the parents of a beautiful child, to which was added their difficult and delicate state of health of the interpreter.

And it is that apparently, the separation was carried out in the best terms, since they continued to share the same house and she was very aware of her health, something that the fans never believed.

At the moment, The woman has almost two million followers on Instagramwhere he continually shares hot and daring images with his fans, as well as his travels and lifestyle.

The model never tires of showing off her life on social networks. Photo: IG / tashie_net

Natasha She has been more inclined to the world of modeling, for which she has collaborated with various brands of clothing, accessories, and is focused on creating content and fit life.

She herself has been in charge of clarifying that her divorce was necessary, so she has tried to see the best of the experience she lived next to the father of his son whom he remembers fondly.

“I am clearer than ever that each situation, moment and experience were destined to happen for a great learning at different levels that I myself as a soul asked to live. Every day that passes I understand and wake up more and I am surprised with how wonderful life is … ”, she wrote in a publication.

Natasha has made a clear reference to the father of her child. Photo: IG / tashie_net

