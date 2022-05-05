Chyno Miranda, is she really in danger of dying? | Health status | Natasha Araos | United States Celebs nnda nnlt | FAME

Ever since a piece of news came out assuring that Chyno Miranda was torn between life and deaththe alarms went off among his fans, who by not knowing anything about him on his social networks and keeping his health conditionled to question how delicate it was.

MORE INFORMATION: Chyno Miranda and peripheral neuropathy, the sequel to COVID-19 that left him in bed unable to walk

Because they did not get a concrete answer, the followers directed all their attacks at his ex-wife Natasha Araos, whom they questioned for not being by his side at this difficult time.

As a result of the speculations that have been generated about the integrity and well-being of the 37-year-old Venezuelan, we will tell you if he is really in danger of death.

MORE INFORMATION: The worrying state of health of the singer Chyno Miranda

He is part of the duo “Chino & Nacho” and previously the musical group “Calle Ciega” (Photo: Chyno Miranda / Instagram)

IS CHYNO MIRANDA VERY SERIOUS?

What your manager said

On April 28, his manager Julio Ducharne told Diario Libre that Chyno Miranda is doing well. “I cannot give many details, since I would not like to be the spokesperson, but I can say that he is very well, at home, with his family”.

What Nacho Mendoza said

Nacho Mendoza, a friend of the artist who he said is in Venezuela, said on April 25 on the program “Hoy Día” that he had good news: “He is focused on his recovery one hundred percent. [Su prima] He told me that his recovery is going very well, they have even been noticing changes that were not there before. He remains focused on recovering and I feel that is where he should have all his energy put into it.”.

What his ex-wife Natasha Araos said

Natasha Araos denied that Chyno Miranda is in danger of death and responded to those who attacked her: “They should already know that tabloid news exists and they invent to get attention (…). He is fine, getting better every day. He is focused right now on improving another area of ​​his life that is not physical, that has already happened and it has improved. Leave him alone, God willing, he’ll soon be back (…). Live his life”.

MORE INFORMATION: The new life of Natasha Araos after separating from Chyno Miranda

She finalized her divorce with Chyno Miranda in October 2021 (Photo: Natasha Araos / Instagram)

CHYNO MIRANDA AWAY FROM SOCIAL NETWORKS

It was on September 14, 2021, that the interpreter of “In the back seat” published his last post on his Instagram account communicating the temporary withdrawal of his career, as well as social networks. Since that date nothing is known about him.

As is known, Chyno Miranda was diagnosed in October 2020 with peripheral neuropathy, a disease that affects the nerves of the hands and feet, not the brain or the cerebellum, which can be caused by diabetes, alcoholism, toxins or viruses. .

“[El] COVID-19 triggered a compromise in the nervous system that is [convirtió] in a peripheral neuropathy (…). Imagine, in a bed, without walking; The first thing I thought was: ‘My artistic career is over’”told People in spanish in December 2020.

Not only that, the following year, in October 2021, he divorced Natasha Araos, with whom he has a son, Lucca.

MORE INFORMATION: Who is Chyno Miranda’s new girlfriend?

The Venezuelan singer is well loved in various countries that remember him for having made a duet with Nacho (Photo: Chyno Miranda / Instagram)

What is a peripheral neuropathy?

Peripheral neuropathy is a disease of the nerves that can be caused by diabetes, alcoholism, toxins, or viruses, affecting the nerves in the hands and feet, not the brain or cerebellum.

“With the coronavirus, [la neuropatía] it is one of the things that can happen; It is generally a complication that can be seen very close to the acute picture, but it can happen in the long term. In some cases, the improvement can be dramatic and in others there may be an intermediate improvement, although there are people who do not recover 100 percent “specified to People in spanish the doctor Carlos Ramírez-Mejía.