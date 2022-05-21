Chyno Miranda reappeared on networks and revealed what his current state of health is

The Venezuelan interpreter Chyno Miranda appeared again on social networks to tell his followers about his state of health and also make an invitation. The video was published on the account of the Venezuelan influencer Marco Pérez, who is better known as Marko.

“We come to clarify certain things about what is happening with the show that is being done for the benefit of Chyno”, commented the creator of digital content.

“Hey my people, over here Chyno Miranda. I send you a hug from Caracas, Venezuela. I love you so much. I am here in full recovery, I want to tell my friends and colleagues thank you for this concert, next June 8. You can not miss my people, I wait for you in La Escala, ”said Miranda in the video.

At the end of the video, the interpreter, who became famous for the duet with the singer Nacho, recalled that he cannot attend the benefit event to help him in his recovery, but pointed out that “he will be from the heart” in this concert that other artists are promoting.

Marko also clarified in the video on his YouTube channel that the money to be collected from the event, will be destined to help in the recovery process of Chyno. One of the guests on the influencer’s program highlighted that Chyno is in Caracas undergoing medical treatment, noting that he is being treated by specialists and that the singer is stable.

Music personalities who seek to collect funds to help the singer in the treatment are linked to the concert, they also clarified that Chyno’s family agrees with the performance of the show for their benefit.

In Marko’s program, they highlighted that there are also other personalities making donations and the money will be received by Chyno Miranda’s mother. Likewise, Marko’s guests commented that one of his friends and colleagues, Miguel Ignacio Mendoza, known as Nacho, has not confirmed his participation in the concert due to other artistic commitments.

Chyno Miranda: what is known about the state of health of the Venezuelan artist

The Venezuelan artist Jesús Alberto Miranda Pérez, better known as Chyno Miranda, has been suffering from a series of health complications for a long time, that in addition to keeping him away from the stage, they have put his life at risk.

In September of last year he retired from the stage, due to a neurological condition that forced him to undergo physical rehabilitation to be able to walk and carry out his daily activities.

After this situation, the Venezuelan artist suffered from covid-19 and for several months has been dealing with the consequences that it brought and that the virus left him.

However, Julio Ducharne, Chyno Miranda’s representative, recently came out to clarify the real situation of the artist.

“He’s fine. I cannot give many details, since I would not like to be the spokesperson, but I can say that he is very well, at home, with his family, “he told Diario Libre.

The Venezuelan portal Meganoticias indicated that, after Chyno Miranda became ill with coronavirus, he was diagnosed with peripheral neuropathy and, subsequently, encephalitis.

Meanwhile, his fans have always expressed their full support and moral support for him to continue with his recovery and to be able to see him again on stage.

In November 2021, a statement was published on Chyno Miranda’s official Instagram account in which his advisers explained the episodes and health problems that the artist had experienced.

“Without a doubt, 2020 has been a complex and difficult year for everyone and for those of us around Jesus, we have had to live through a few weeks of great concern and concern. In the first months of the year, Jesús began with brief but intense discomfort in his hands and legs that intensified, experiencing a lot of pain, cramps, sensitivity and numbness. The pains first forced him to drastically stop his active life of exercise, his daily activities to the point where he could no longer walk. We very discreetly kept his condition private out of respect for his privacy and because of the acute pain he was experiencing,” the statement details.