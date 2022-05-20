Chyno Miranda reappears on VIDEO to reveal the TRUTH about her state of health

Much has been speculated about the condition from Health of the Venezuelan Chyno Miranda so the singer after a couple of days without knowing anything about him, reappeared in a video from the podcast La Nave, to clarify what was happening in his body as well as to greet all his fans and fans.

In said film, Chyno Miranda He assured that he is recovering from the consequences of COVID-19 since they caused him a peripheral neuropathy which affected mobility, speech and motor coordination. but fortunately she is recovering to get ahead as soon as possible.

“Hey people, over here! Chyno Miranda! A hug from Caracas, Venezuela. I love them very much, okay? I am here, in full Recovery”, he reported.

Although Chyno Miranda He looked enthusiastic in the video sending from a hospital bed, Internet users pointed out that his face looks tired from the disease. However, many of them commented that it looks a bit better from the aftermath of COVID-19.

Chyno Miranda asks for support for a charity project

Although the video of the reappearance from Chyno Miranda he was mainly trying to talk about his topic of Healththe singer also spoke about the controversial concert that will be held to help him with medical expenses after having certain complications.

“Thanks to all my friends and colleagues for the concert at La Escala this coming June 8. They cannot be missing”, said Chyno.

These statements of Chyno Miranda He gave a lot of peace to all those who claimed that the concert that was going to be held to help him could be a scam, or only profit from the health of the singer who is currently in Recovery.

“My people I wait for you, well I wait for you not because not, I will be there from the heart. I send you a big hug, I love you!” said the Venezuelan.

With these messages, he ended many bad speculations about his condition from Healthas well as the support of some of his colleagues to help him with medical expenses and, is that many rumors already gave him up for evicted something that bothered the singer’s family who had to go out to deny said gossip.