Entertainment

Chyno Miranda reappears on VIDEO to reveal the TRUTH about her state of health

Photo of James James43 mins ago
0 27 2 minutes read

Much has been speculated about the condition from Health of the Venezuelan Chyno Miranda so the singer after a couple of days without knowing anything about him, reappeared in a video from the podcast La Nave, to clarify what was happening in his body as well as to greet all his fans and fans.

In said film, Chyno Miranda He assured that he is recovering from the consequences of COVID-19 since they caused him a peripheral neuropathy which affected mobility, speech and motor coordination. but fortunately she is recovering to get ahead as soon as possible.

Source link

Photo of James James43 mins ago
0 27 2 minutes read

Related Articles

This is what Rachel Zegler looks like in her first images as Snow White | People | Entertainment

55 seconds ago

Is the ‘Kardashian curse’ real or just another publicity stunt?

11 mins ago

‘Big Sky’ Season 3 Moved to a New Night for Fall 2022 Return and All We Know

12 mins ago

Silvia Pinal will not return to the theater after criticism for her performance at the age of 91 | Famous

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button