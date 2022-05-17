Chyno Miranda: the singer’s true state of health according to his family | Celebs from Venezuela nnda nnlt | FAME

A few weeks ago, it caused great concern to learn that the singer Chyno Miranda He was experiencing serious health problems, after being infected with COVID-19. Various colleagues from the entertainment industry asked to pray for the artist. One of them was his partner in the duo Chino y Nacho, who showed his concern throught social media.

It’s known that Miranda He retired from the show to dedicate himself fully to his recovery and that is why some of his colleagues have decided to give him a hand in this difficult situation. In this way, a group of musicians has announced a Next concert for the benefit of the interpreter. The news has reached the ears of those close to Chyno and they have published a statement where they speak about this event.

Find out what the family said below. singer about your health condition and from this initiative.

THE BENEFIT CONCERT

A few days ago, it was announced through social networks that a benefit concert entitled “Tomos we are Chyno”. This will take place next June 8 in Miami and will feature the presence of musicians such as Victor Drija, Jerry Di, Marko, Jonathan Moly, among others. The announcement of the show has been shared by various figures in the music industry, such as Nacho.

Under the motto “In support of our great friend”, the event is promoted on various platforms with the hashtag #WeAreChyno and seeks to raise funds to help the singer in his speedy recovery.

“It is no secret to anyone that our friend Chyno has been going through delicate moments of health. He has evolved and has put more than his 100% into his recovery. Nevertheless, today we ask you to accompany him on this path so that he can continue to pay the expenses of the recovery processcan be read in the publicity of the concert.

THE RESPONSE OF THE FAMILY

Faced with the announcement of this show, the family of Chyno Miranda decided to issue a statement in which they made it clear that they did not organize this charity event. However, they appreciated the gesture of all those involved in its production and offered their full support.

“The Family and the work team Chyno Miranda is very grateful for the initiative that a group of friends have taken to perform a concert to benefit the health of Jesús Miranda, we are not the organizers of this concert but we want to make it clear that They have our support and the best will so that such a beautiful initiative can be fulfilled”reads the text published in the account of Instagram from the singer.

THE HEALTH STATE OF CHYNO MIRANDA

In the same text, the close environment of the musician He also referred to his state of health. Despite not going into details, they expressed that the Venezuelan is improving and this next event will surely help his medical evolution.

“Chyno’s recovery has progressed more every day and we are sure that this great gesture will allow Chyno to ensure his continued recovery Y see you very soon on stage”they wrote in the statement.

In this way, the family confirms that the interpreter of “My pretty girl” continues to fight for his life and that he is more stable every day.