Chyno Miranda: They hold a solidarity event to raise money for their health

In the midst of absolute secrecy about Chyno Miranda’s health, they hold a solidarity event in Miami to raise money for his healththat is, to pay for the supposed expenses of their treatments which, like their true state, are also unknown.

Who is organizing it? His current manager, Julio Ducharne, who began managing him during the pandemic. At that time IHe assured that it was his now ex-wife, Natasha Araos, who helped negotiate that contract.

It was just Tashie who came out to say that it was not true that Chyno was so seriouse, and even assured that the improvements were impressive. Something that, without a doubt, falls into the bag with this event to raise funds precisely for their treatments.

They organize a concert for Chyno’s health.

The concert will be held in Miami on June 8 under the name of ‘Todos Somos Chyno’and 17 Venezuelan personalities will participate, at least they are the ones that have been announced, including Marko Music.

What is behind this concert? Where is Chino? Why does she need money for her treatments? LThe official version says that he is improving, that physically he would be almost recovered and that the treatments would be purely neurological. That he is in Venezuela, under the care of his family and that Nacho would be paying part of the expenses of his former partner.

The unofficial version is very different. Yes Chyno would be in Venezuela, he would be hospitalized in a public hospital doing all kinds of treatments, his condition would be delicate and his health very fragile. She would not be his mother, but one of his cousins ​​who would have the power to decide about him and who or would keep isolated from the rest.

What role would Nacho play in this story? According to ‘Gossip No Like’, the singer would be giving Chyno’s first money but to receive information about his friend’s health. But Javier Ceriani and Elisa Beristain assured that the information they receive is distorted and that he does not have access to the singer either.

We spoke with a person who is part of the organization of the concert but because of the sensitivity of the subject, he asked us not to reveal his name. “There are other artists who want to participate because they have a lot of love for Chyno, but they are worried about where the money will actually go. Nobody is being clear and none of them tell us anything about Chyno“, he assured us.

Nevertheless, They would have planned to record a message with the singer to thank him before the concert, but it would be difficult to do so because Chyno would really be serious.

What does Chyno have? After contracting COVID-19, the singer presented a cpicture of peripheral neuropathy, which affects the nerves that mixed with his normal state of anxiety would have him with motor problems, and speech, among other things.

Why? because peripheral neuropathy is a consequence of damage to nerves outside the brain and spinal cordknown as peripheral nerves. These types of nerves are responsible for sending sensory information to the central nervous system and from the brain and spinal cord to the rest of the body.

What are the effects? can be experienced throbbing pain in the legs and arms, extreme sensitivity to touch, pain when doing activities that shouldn’t be painfullack of coordination, weakness, paralysis, fainting and intestinal problems among others.

Various press reports and the singer himself explained that the neuropathy suffered by Miranda left him unable to walk or speak, and also suffered from encephalitis (brain swelling) that worsened his health condition so he was in an induced coma for several days.

So, as we saw in recent public appearances, Chyno has been talking to mental confusion, speech disorders, anxiety, agitation, and depressionin addition to their inability to do routine tasks such as bathing or walking.

This before leaving Miami, after divorcing Natasha, today its current status is uncertain, such as the destination of the funds from said concert that would be given to the cousin that at this time has the power.

